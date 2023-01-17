Read full article on original website
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
Suspect allegedly kills himself after MLK high-speed chase in Oklahoma City
We are learning new information about the suspect that caused mayhem during the MLK day parade in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigates mailbox explosion
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for your help identifying vandals who allegedly blew up a brick mailbox Saturday.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for multiple charges
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Warrant's Team is searching for 30-year-old Arness L. Daniels.
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
Second arrest made in connection to deadly shooting
Authorities say they have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.
Firefighters: Blaze at RV under investigation
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
Police investigating after woman shot in vehicle
Authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that killed an Oklahoma City woman.
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
Oklahoma City police searching for suspects in crime spree targeting marijuana grow facilities
Oklahoma City police believe six burglaries were committed by two people in just a few days.
1 Dead After Crash In Okfuskee Co., OHP Investigating Cause
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 16-year-old dead just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. According to OHP, the crash happened at around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday near North Choctaw Avenue north of Weleetka. Authorities said the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital after the...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
DOC: Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City correctional center
Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video
Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
