Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
berkshirefinearts.com
Cape Ann Museum Announces Major Exhibition
The Cape Ann Museum proudly announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023, an exhibition of the critically acclaimed American artist during a turning point in his life and career when he came to Cape Ann from 1923-1928. This major exhibition...
wgbh.org
'As If It Were Already Here' wins award for Boston's most beautiful structure of the last decade
Last night, the Boston Society of Architects held their annual awards ceremony for the prestigious Harleston Parker Medal. The medal honors the most beautiful building, monument or structure in metro Boston within the last 10 years. This year's winner was Janet Ackermann for "As If It Were Already Here" — the first artwork to win in the 99-year history of the awards as well as the first temporary or ephemeral work. You may remember the piece hanging over the Rose Kennedy Greenway in downtown Boston back in 2015. The structure was made from rope and twine, connected by half a million nodes and reaching 600 feet above the city as it danced in the wind. Janet Echelman joined All Thing's Considered's Arun Rath for a conversation about the piece. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
Social media tributes to Ana Walshe follow grisly depiction of mother’s murder
COHASSET, Mass. — Friends of Ana Walshe are choosing to remember the positive memories they have of her following horrifying details about the mother of three’s murder. Brian Walshe, 47, was brought back into a Quincy District courtroom Wednesday morning to face upgraded charges of murder and improper transport of a body.
Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?
BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
WBUR
Newburyport man, leader of hate group, charged for racist banner in N.H.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has filed a civil rights case against NSC-131, a hate group active in New England, as well as its leader and another member, for allegedly trespassing and then hanging a racist banner in Portsmouth last summer. Prosecutors allege in court documents released Tuesday...
WBUR
Boston's efforts to provide reparations to Black Bostonians
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Boston City Council voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery. We discuss the measures that were decided upon and what will happen next.
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lowell, MA
Lowell is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, filled with culture, history, and outdoor activities. Located just outside Boston, Lowell has some unique and exciting attractions. What keeps people coming is the number of free activities and attractions you can find in this quaint city. Lowell offers a unique plethora...
wgbh.org
Public comments show deep divide on rent control in Boston
A GBH News review of public comments solicited by Boston City Hall shows a near split between those who favor reinstating rent control and those who oppose it. Rent control was outlawed by a statewide referendum in 1994, but Mayor Michelle Wu is preparing to ask state lawmakers to revise the law and allow cities to create their own policies. Such a change would need approval first from the Boston City Council, then from both the state Legislature and Gov. Maura Healey.
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Eater
Boston’s 8 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023
While last year sparked a number of head-turning openings around Boston, from Hong Kong-style cafe Rubato in Quincy to the slick new Brighton bar Birds of Paradise, things are really kicking into gear in 2023. This year is shaping up to be one of rebirth — dumpling destination Mei Mei is back in play, as is Fenway icon Eastern Standard — plus expansions from the city’s major restaurant groups, and some highly anticipated new beginnings from talented independent restaurateurs. Read on to check out eight of Boston’s most exciting restaurant openings this year.
WCVB
Hate group founder, member accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The founder of a neo-Nazi hate group, a Massachusetts native, and one of the group's members are charged with violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights act in connection with an incident last year, officials announced on Tuesday. Officials said the complaints are regarding a July 2022...
Provincetown’s Iconic Lobster Pot Restaurant Goes Up for Sale
One of Cape Cod’s most iconic restaurants is on the market, as the Lobster Pot in Provincetown has been listed for sale. The two-level waterfront property, with its spectacular view of Provincetown Harbor, is where celebrity chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain got his start as a dishwasher. The...
WCVB
Massachusetts traveler used AirTag to track missing suitcase, but United took weeks to return
BOSTON — After the last few weeks, everyone knows flying can be a bumpy ride, especially if the airline loses your bag. When that happened to a local couple over the holidays, they didn't sweat it at first because they knew exactly where their suitcase ended up thanks to an Apple AirTag, a tracking device they had put inside.
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
