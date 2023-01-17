ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Award-winning musical “Six” premieres in Hartford

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IdFH_0kHXWIwf00

(WTNH) — “Six” has been described as a global sensation, it’s already won 23 awards, including a Tony for best original score.

The musical tells the stories of the six wives of King Henry VIII, and it’s debuting at the Bushnell Theatre in Hartford on Tuesday night. A tale of divorce, beheading, and more await anyone who goes!

To dive into the musical hit, actress Olivia Donaldson joined News 8. She will be playing one of the king’s wives, but which one?

Watch the video above for more information.

