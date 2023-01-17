Read full article on original website
Related
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
North Platte Telegraph
Meaghan Mobbs: Joe Biden deserves a 'D' for his administration's foreign policy
The Biden administration has touted the return of diplomacy while failing to meaningfully deliver on this tenet in many ways. Instead of speaking softly while carrying a big stick, as former President Teddy Roosevelt sought to do, President Joe Biden and his administration speak harshly against our adversaries while failing to follow through with the necessary hard actions. Call it Biden's big "schtick” diplomacy.
Comments / 0