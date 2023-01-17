ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Meaghan Mobbs: Joe Biden deserves a 'D' for his administration's foreign policy

The Biden administration has touted the return of diplomacy while failing to meaningfully deliver on this tenet in many ways. Instead of speaking softly while carrying a big stick, as former President Teddy Roosevelt sought to do, President Joe Biden and his administration speak harshly against our adversaries while failing to follow through with the necessary hard actions. Call it Biden's big "schtick” diplomacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy