'What can I do to serve the community?': Mark Kairis wants to plan for future, maintain quality of life

The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Hanford Sentinel
After Madera’s hospital closure, could others follow?
In Madera County, one-fifth of residents live in poverty and many don’t have health insurance. The last thing this largely rural, Latino-majority part of the San Joaquin Valley needed was for its only general hospital to close its doors. But years of financial struggles forced 106-bed Madera Community Hospital...
Hanford Sentinel
City of Hanford's new website to go live Monday, aims for ease of use
A new website for the City of Hanford which aims to improve ease of use will go live on Monday. Users who attempt to enter the previous website’s URL will be automatically redirected to the new website. “As we transition to this new website, we want to make it...
yourcentralvalley.com
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for missing or failing teeth
It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
KMJ
Local Foothill Community Trapped, Only Way Out Is Blocked By Storm-created Stream
TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A small community in the Tollhouse foothills is now trapped after recent storms blocked its only exit. “I’m hoping that somebody will hear this and see this and offer us any type of help,” said Jessie Skelton, who shares what 32 families have been dealing with, including hers.
Victim of anti-Asian harassment in Fresno reflects on experience as hate crimes rise statewide
A little over a year ago, a Fresno man was at a local restaurant with his wife eating breakfast when they became targets of racial harassment.
thelawnhomecare.com
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care
Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
Hanford Sentinel
Handful of residents speak against roundabout to Hanford Council
Although the Hanford City Council has already approved a roundabout and four-way stops at two intersections in downtown Hanford, a handful of residents turned out at Tuesday night's council meeting to protest the decision. Les Veara, a long time Hanford resident, stood before the dais and pleaded with the council...
Hanford Sentinel
200 jobs cut at Kaweah Health; hospital works to go from red ink to ‘back in the black’ | John Lindt
Officials and supporters of Visalia-based Kaweah Health are literally begging the state to help keep the good ship afloat after three years of COVID-inflicted losses. But the healthcare district can’t rest or simply wait for relief. As of Jan. 17 they have announced cuts to stem the tide of red ink and rightsize their pandemic-impacted budget. With cuts in their credit rating, leaders are launching a strategy called “Back in the Black.” Here is the challenge as they describe it to the governor.
Hanford Sentinel
City Council approves annexation of Kings County island
The Hanford City Council voted 4-0 on Tuesday to approve the annexation of an approximately 28-acre island of Kings County land into the city. The island is north of East Lacey Boulevard, between North 10th Avenue and 9¼ Avenue. Councilmember Diane Sharp abstained from the vote, citing a financial...
GV Wire
Aryan Group Says It’s Coming to Fresno. Police Are Aware of ‘Meet and Greet.’
A group called the Aryan Freedom Network says it will hold a “meet and greet” in Fresno on Saturday, Jan. 28. “Hate and fear, from anyone or any group, is unacceptable and criminal acts based upon hate and fear will not be tolerated in our city.“ — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County taking security steps following fraud incident this month
A recent fraud incident which cost Kings County nearly $85,000 was unusual in its sophistication, and came at a time when the Department of Finance was vulnerable, county Director of Finance Jim Erb said this week. Erb said that as a result, the county has taken steps including verification and...
GV Wire
Why Is Fresno Unified Serving Frozen School Lunches?
The Fresno Unified School Board learned Wednesday about plans to hire new executive chefs to make meals more appetizing for students, ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of food that students toss into trash cans, the adoption of compostable lunch trays that also reduce the waste stream, and the potential to restore some “scratch” (on-site) cooking at schools.
GV Wire
Clovis Unified Superintendent Is Leaving District. Here’s Why.
Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Eimear O’Brien, who has led the district since 2017, announced Thursday morning that she will be retiring. O’Brien’s contract was not set to expire until June 2024. Her retirement is effective June 30. She told reporters at a hastily called news conference...
Hanford Sentinel
Teacher recruitment job fair set Saturday at Hamilton Elementary
The Hanford Elementary School District will hold a teacher recruitment job fair on Saturday in the cafeteria at Hamilton Elementary School from 9 a.m. until noon. "We like to have a local job fair here in the district and here in Hanford to meet candidates who are particularly interested in working for the Hanford Elementary School District, but also because we like to give folks in the community an opportunity to come interview," said Jaime Martinez, assistant superintendent for Hanford Elementary School District's human resources department. "We know that if you’re living in the community, or are a part of the surrounding community, chances are you’re invested in the community."
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
Sanger woman shares her journey with cervical cancer
Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers among women younger than 50 years old and a Sanger woman is sharing her journey and what she would do differently with the disease.
Recent arrests highlight growing fentanyl problem in Fresno County
A federal indictment against one of the suspects alleges he was found with 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop on January 3rd.
Doctors at Community Health can't get care at facilities due to stalled health plan negotiations
It's been more than two weeks since contracts expired between Community Health System and several health plans. Negotiations remain stalled.
GV Wire
Valley Drug Trafficking Goes ‘From Bad to Worse.’ Leaders Vow Crackdown on Fentanyl Crisis.
With more than 150 people dying daily in America from overdoses related to synthetic opioids, Central Valley leaders are stepping up efforts to put fentanyl traffickers behind bars. At a news conference Thursday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Fresno, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said that over the last 20...
Hanford Sentinel
Protesters at Hanford intersection oppose traffic circle, seek greater transparency
A small group of protesters held signs at the corner of Seventh and Douty streets on Saturday protesting a roundabout that was approved for the intersection by the Hanford City Council on Dec. 20. “I say that we leave it like it is," said Hanford resident and protester Bob Ramos,...
