fox42kptm.com
Comedy, art, and trivia among the fun, free things to do the week of January 23
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Tiny Tot Winter Party and Storytime, open mic night, Anime trivia, The Neverending Story, and Kaneko among the free, fun things to do the week of January 23. The Tiny Tot Winter Party and Storytime will take place at the A.V. Sorensen Branch, 4808 Cass...
fox42kptm.com
Local movie theater one of dozens set to close beginning in February
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A local movie theater is set to close. It's one of dozens across the country that will be shutting its doors beginning next month. The decision from Regal Cinemas comes four months after its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the industry hard starting in 2020.
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: Coffee and Cats
At many coffee houses in Omaha, you can also get everything from baked goods to plants. But at one coffee house, you can get a cat with your coffee. The Felius Cat Café is located downtown and has been around for almost five years. It’s both a coffee house...
fox42kptm.com
New certification program at local college offers skills for growing industry
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — If you know what it feels like to drop and crack your cell phone, a new program coming to Metropolitan Community College might pique your interest. "Research shows over 50 million cell phones get damaged each year. A lot of people believe it...
fox42kptm.com
Henry Doorly Zoo gearing up for birthday celebration for elephant calves
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has a big birthday celebration for two members of its family it's now preparing for. The party is planned for this weekend and you're invited. The birthday pair? Elephant calves turning one year old. If you don't know them already,...
fox42kptm.com
Ash borer confirmed in more communities, major threat to many trees
SIOUX CITY, Iowa—Authorities say the emerald ash borer is in Sioux City and Blencoe, Iowa, tunneling underneath the bark of ash trees and choking much of them from water and nutrients. "That's why you start seeing dead branches in the middle of the tree, up high as it starts...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Public Power District officially welcomes new board member
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A new board member is now with the Omaha Public Power District and has officially been welcomed. Matt Core was recently elected to represent Subdivision 4. His service area includes part of Sarpy County, Cass County and Otoe County among others. Core replaces Rick Yoder as...
fox42kptm.com
Local small farmer speaks out on zoning regulation concerns in Washington County
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Thursday night, the Washington County Commission held a hearing to discuss rezoning land owned by small farmers from 'agricultural" to "residential." The move, if eventually approved, could make small scale farming more difficult. One farm family in Washington County says the county has already made it...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: OPD locates suspect from 2020 murder
Update: OPD says it has located Jerry Johnson and has taken him into custody. He will be booked into Douglas County Corrections for his felony warrant for 1st Degree Murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony:. ------------------------- Original story:. The Omaha Police Department issued the following statement,...
fox42kptm.com
Increase in vehicle break-ins on campus prompts warning to UNMC
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An increase of vehicle break-ins has prompted a warning from the University of Nebraska Department of Public Safety. The department says there has been an increase in motor vehicle break-ins in the parking lots and garages, specifically on the UNMC campus. In addition to breaking...
