Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Local movie theater one of dozens set to close beginning in February

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A local movie theater is set to close. It's one of dozens across the country that will be shutting its doors beginning next month. The decision from Regal Cinemas comes four months after its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the industry hard starting in 2020.
Food For Thought: Coffee and Cats

At many coffee houses in Omaha, you can also get everything from baked goods to plants. But at one coffee house, you can get a cat with your coffee. The Felius Cat Café is located downtown and has been around for almost five years. It’s both a coffee house...
Henry Doorly Zoo gearing up for birthday celebration for elephant calves

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has a big birthday celebration for two members of its family it's now preparing for. The party is planned for this weekend and you're invited. The birthday pair? Elephant calves turning one year old. If you don't know them already,...
Omaha Public Power District officially welcomes new board member

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A new board member is now with the Omaha Public Power District and has officially been welcomed. Matt Core was recently elected to represent Subdivision 4. His service area includes part of Sarpy County, Cass County and Otoe County among others. Core replaces Rick Yoder as...
UPDATE: OPD locates suspect from 2020 murder

Update: OPD says it has located Jerry Johnson and has taken him into custody. He will be booked into Douglas County Corrections for his felony warrant for 1st Degree Murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony:. ------------------------- Original story:. The Omaha Police Department issued the following statement,...
Increase in vehicle break-ins on campus prompts warning to UNMC

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An increase of vehicle break-ins has prompted a warning from the University of Nebraska Department of Public Safety. The department says there has been an increase in motor vehicle break-ins in the parking lots and garages, specifically on the UNMC campus. In addition to breaking...
