ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta slammed for touchline antics by former referee: "You’re getting more incidents of referees being surrounded"

By Mark White
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WoA9_0kHXUu7L00

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could endanger referees with the way he acts on the touchline during matches.

That's according to former Premier League official Graham Poll who was unimpressed with the Basque boss's behaviour during the North London Derby, which the Gunners won 2-0 . The game was marred by a series of refereeing decisions that Poll didn't agree with, culminating in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale being attacked by a Spurs fan at full-time.

Now, Poll says that Arteta needs to act in a more civilised manner to ensure that referees aren't surrounded while making decisions.

Graham Poll says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is getting "over-involved"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eNQE_0kHXUu7L00

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hugs Bukayo Saka after the Gunners' derby win over Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm not a fan of the style of refereeing at the moment, it's a bit too weak for me," Poll said, speaking to CasinosEnLigne . "As a result of that, you’re getting more and more incidents where referees are surrounded. Managers are getting over-involved. Look at Arteta yesterday having recently faced two charges, one of which was for him, yet he was still outside his technical area all the time and even entered the field of play.

"I'm hoping Howard comes in with a fresh eye and tightens things up. I’m not saying I want to see five red cards in a game but things need to be stepped up and hopefully they will be."

Poll, perhaps most famous for showing three yellow cards to one player at World Cup 2006, officiated at two World Cups, Euro 2000 and the 2005 UEFA Cup Final. He believes that referee Craig Pawson could have done more during the North London Derby, singling out both Cristian Romero and Aaron Ramsdale as examples of players who could have been punished for different reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8a1y_0kHXUu7L00

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is pulled away to celebrate the Gunners' win at Tottenham following an altercation with a Spurs fan at the end of the north London derby (Image credit: Getty Images)

"For me, Romero should have been sent off," Poll said. "He was involved in too many incidents which were highlighted by the Sky Sports commentary team saying 'he could be off here and if not this time he’s got to go next time'.

"He then made another two or three clear fouls and he was very lucky to stay in the pitch in my view. However, because Arsenal won 2-0 the Arsenal fans don’t care and that's how a referee can get lucky.

"The law that a goalkeeper can only hold the ball for six seconds is another one I would like enforced more. Keepers are never penalised. Ramsdale was magnificent but as soon as he catches the ball he falls to the ground. He then waves all the players up. They all do it. It’s infuriating."

Poll also weighed in to criticise Pep Guardiola for suggesting that refs were biased at Old Trafford towards Manchester United.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I refused number 7"

Slide 1 of 22: When Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred to Manchester United for the first time, the Portuguese soccer player refused number 7. Ronaldo feared that he wouldn't match his predecessors like David Beckham and Eric Cantona who both wore the number at ManU. But Sir Alex Ferguson managed to convince Ronaldo that he could become an even bigger star…
AFP

Ten Hag says Man Utd must 'change mentality' after Arsenal defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his team must change their mentality if they want to become a trophy-winning team, bemoaning defensive errors in his side's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday. "At this moment I'm annoyed and I also told the players 'if you want to win trophies, titles, we have to change our mentality' because it's not possible that you are in a top game and you're making three such big mistakes where you concede goals, especially the last goal.
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy