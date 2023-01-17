Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Related
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Falls
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to the big screen in Cedar Falls. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
A Massive Thank You To This Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner
Last night my fiance and I were looking for somewhere to eat after she got home from work. You've had those nights where you just don't feel like making anything. You just want to sit down, grab a beer, and pay for someone to do the work for you. When she got home from work we both looked at each other and at the same time said "well, where do you want to go to eat." We decided to try out a place we had never been to before. It's called Tic Toc, located in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Maquoketa Middle School closed on Friday
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Students will not attend school at Maquoketa Middle School on Friday. It follows a water main break in the city. The district says because there was no water, they had to turn their boiler heating system off. Friday morning, the district said while they did have...
Waterloo Reporter Gets Schlepped Out For Storm Coverage AGAIN [WATCH]
They say that the sequels don't necessarily live up to the hype of their predecessors. In this case, the entire country was eagerly awaiting to see if the follow-up was just as funny as the original. It was the question heard all around Eastern Iowa on the morning of Thursday,...
A Food Network Champion is Opening a New Eatery in the Corridor
A new cafe, bakery, and deli is in the works in Johnson County. Get ready for Barrett's Quality Eats!. Barrett's Quality Eats is moving into the space at 3242 Crosspark Road in Coralville, which is located near Jersey Mike's and Foundry Food + Tap. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the restaurant will offer "fresh bread, bagels, salads, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and more."
KCRG.com
Better Business Bureau explains credit card scam
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout Murray for Rockets. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce...
KIMT
One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries. According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a...
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo woman wins $25,000 a year for life through Iowa Lottery
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Waterloo woman credits a visit from a winged friend with her decision to buy a lottery ticket on which she won a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Dawn Costa said that she used to play the Lucky for Life game...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21 year old who was trying to go home after a party found herself in jail instead. Iowa State Patrol took to social media to tell people about one of their latest arrests. The post did not say when the traffic stop happened,...
KCRG.com
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirsten Corrigan from Cedar Rapids said her weight loss journey “started eons ago.”. “I would have some success, and then at some point, I would just kind of fall away and then my weight would go back up,” said Corrigan. At her heaviest,...
A Cowboy Bunkhouse Is Hidden In The Heart of Czech Village
Every Tuesday we head to the Czech Village for listener lunch. This month we're lucky enough to eat each week at 'Lucky's on 16th.' This past Tuesday after parking and walking toward the restaurant, I noticed a colorful doorway and a sign on one of the buildings. What on earth...
Investigate Midwest
Champaign, IL
1K+
Followers
481
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT
Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism.http://investigatemidwest.org/
Comments / 1