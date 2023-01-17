Read full article on original website
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Attorneys of Army lieutenant file motion for new trial
This motion comes after lt. Nazario was awarded less than $4,000 by a jury during a trial earlier this week.
'He wasn’t moving.' Woman describes trying to save shooting victim in Portsmouth
The incident happened on the evening of Friday, Jan. 21 just before midnight, said police. It happened near the Towne Point Shoppes.
2 arrested after Chesapeake police stop car with dead man in the back seat
CPD said officers found a man in the backseat of the car, dead from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 18-year-old Stanford Sharpe of Chesapeake.
Man killed in crash on I-64 in Newport News while fleeing from Chesapeake Police
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Newport News after he crashed while being pursued by police. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this began at around midnight in Chesapeake. The spokesperson said VSP was informed that a police unit of the Chesapeake Police Department was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Challenger for failure to stop on a traffic violation.
Chesapeake police officer admitted to forging man's signature: Court documents
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In Chesapeake, a police officer is facing a Class 4 felony charge for forgery after court documents stated she admitted to faking one man's signature. Chesapeake Police Officer Skysha Nettles worked for the department's 2nd precinct and is currently suspended without pay. According to court documents...
Almost 900 people sent tips to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers in 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday, the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers awarded several police officers for solving crimes with tips from the crime line. 13News Now's very own Dan Kennedy emceed the award luncheon. You’ve heard the media ask you to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3...
Portsmouth Police seek to ID suspect in alleged assault
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman. Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
Lawyer: Gun used by 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher Abigail Zwerner was 'secured'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News, Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been "secured." The family's statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified.
Deputy receives surprise police escort after week-long stay in hospital
HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Senior Deputy Scott Chambers is back home following a week-long stay at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Chambers suffered critical injuries after a shootout with a murder suspect in Hampton last Wednesday. Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working with...
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News
According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.
Hampton man arrested in death of father
HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting near Elizabeth City federal courthouse
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a shooting near a federal courthouse, prosecutors said. 36-year-old Amos Dekendric Parker, aka "Bay Bay", was sentenced to 103 months on a charge of being a felon...
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects with first car crush
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach resident Joe Gaskill has reconnected with his first car crush, a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback. Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects …. Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach resident Joe Gaskill has reconnected with his first car crush, a 1966 Ford Mustang...
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
First-grade teacher shot at Rickneck Elementary School released from hospital
Abby Zwerner, the first-grade Richneck Elementary teacher who was shot in a classroom earlier this month, has been released from the hospital, according to Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Williamsburg Mother sells shirts with the message 'Teach with love' to support Abby Zwerner
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than two weeks after police say a six-year-old student intentionally fired a gun inside Richneck Elementary School, shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, the community continues to come together to support Zwerner in her recovery. In addition to business fundraisers, a Williamsburg mom is raising...
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for ammunition charge in connection with shooting incident near federal courthouse
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to 103 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Amos Dekendric Parker, 36, also known as “Bay Bay,” pleaded guilty to the charges on October 18, 2022.
Firefighter injured following residential fire on Westerly Dr. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 7:37 p.m. in the 5100 block of Westerly Dr.
