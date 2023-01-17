Summit County SAR rescues two stuck snowmobilers

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Search and Rescue (SAR) teams rescued two snowmobilers who had become stuck in the North Fork area on Sunday, January 15.

It took SAR until the following morning to complete the rescue and get the two snowmobilers back to the main road. No injuries were reported.

“Dispatch received a call that a member of a snowmobile party reported that two other snowmobilers he was with had become stuck and unable to get out of the area they had dropped in,” said a statement from Summit County Search and Rescue. “Snowmobile team members responded and spent most of the night getting the two members down the drainage and out to the main road. Everyone made it out and was in good condition.”

