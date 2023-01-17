ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Summit County SAR rescues two stuck snowmobilers

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rxs9u_0kHXURiO00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Search and Rescue (SAR) teams rescued two snowmobilers who had become stuck in the North Fork area on Sunday, January 15.

It took SAR until the following morning to complete the rescue and get the two snowmobilers back to the main road. No injuries were reported.

“Dispatch received a call that a member of a snowmobile party reported that two other snowmobilers he was with had become stuck and unable to get out of the area they had dropped in,” said a statement from Summit County Search and Rescue. “Snowmobile team members responded and spent most of the night getting the two members down the drainage and out to the main road. Everyone made it out and was in good condition.”


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: High Star Ranch

KAMAS, Utah — High Star Ranch is a unique mountain community that’s a little more country and a little less club. High Star Ranch offers over 1,200 acres of year-round […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Storm moving in with scattered showers

After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Summit Daily News

Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town

PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Major road closure in Davis County starts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the West Davis Highway...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
davisjournal.com

Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County

The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Deer Valley Snow Park right-of-way decision moves to city council

The Park City Planning Commission met Wednesday to consider one thorny piece of Deer Valley’s development plans. The commission’s decision was that the city council should figure that part out. The commission was only looking at traffic circulation and the request to hand over a portion of Deer...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Provo Canyon avalanche injures one

PROVO, Utah — An avalanche in Provo Canyon left a man injured Friday morning. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the avalanche, which happened near Aspen Grove, caught the 26-year-old man but he was able to get unstuck. Unfortunately, the man suffered a knee injury and can’t get down on his own.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy