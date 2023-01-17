Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0