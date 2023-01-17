ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WRBL News 3

Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree

Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The story of Amore Wiggins has been unfolding for over a decade now with so many unanswered questions, especially surrounding the man accused of her murder -- her biological father. Very few details are available about Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff. However, the 50-year-old is from Opelika,...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case

OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed. The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Motorcyclist in critical condition after single-bike accident in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, a 61-year-old Montgomery man was found on the roadway. Soon after,...
EUFAULA, AL

