WTVM
Troup County residents lend helping hand to those affected by recent tornado
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a week later after a tornado ripped through a LaGrange neighborhood, many residents of LaGrange came out to help those in need. Three churches with a vision have grown into a mission to help those affected by the storm. One Lexington Park resident I spoke...
WTVM
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
WTVM
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a teenager shot in the head in Phenix City now has mounting medical bills as the 16-year-old remains in critical condition. Christy Moore was accidentally shot at a Phenix City park in early January. A “Spirit Night” of fundraising will be held in...
Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
WTVM
Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
WTVM
MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The story of Amore Wiggins has been unfolding for over a decade now with so many unanswered questions, especially surrounding the man accused of her murder -- her biological father. Very few details are available about Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff. However, the 50-year-old is from Opelika,...
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
wvtm13.com
Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
WSFA
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
CPD: Stolen Phenix City vehicle recovered, two firearms and arrests two juveniles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at 10:13 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s (CPD) Patrol Unit received an alert that a possibly stolen vehicle from Phenix City, Alabama, resided in Columbus. Columbus Police Patrol Officers located the vehicle on Cross Tie Court and searched for suspects. According to CPD, an officer discovered two juvenile suspects […]
‘It’s just garbage’: In Valley, Alabama, mother of three among dozens facing active arrest warrants over trash bills
It wasn't until days later, after the mother had spent a weekend incarcerated in the Chambers County Jail, that she learned she'd been arrested on a warrant issued over her failure to pay a $94 trash bill at her home in Valley, Alabama.
WTVM
Expert breaks down DNA technique used to identify Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have been working to learn the child’s identity for more than a decade with no success but thanks to new technology they were able to learn not just her identity but also that of her parents. A technique that’s been used to solve...
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
Victim found fatally shot in Montgomery ID’d as 64-year-old woman
A victim found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Montgomery has been identified, police said Friday. Montgomery police and fire medics were called to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane around 12:20 p.m. Thursday on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Saba Coleman. The victim, identified Friday as...
WTVM
Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed. The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of man killed on Georgetown Dr. in Columbus speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New reaction from a Columbus mother whose son was shot and killed last Fall. This coming on the heels of two suspects surrendering to police as we learn a new twist in the case. According to Columbus police, the investigation revealed that Michael McCarter was being...
WTVM
Man arrested after attempting to flee from Auburn police in stolen vehicle
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is arrested after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to escape Auburn police. Authorities say the incident happened on Jan. 19 following officers receiving reports of a located vehicle that was recently stolen from Duncan Drive. According to the Auburn...
WTVM
Motorcyclist in critical condition after single-bike accident in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, a 61-year-old Montgomery man was found on the roadway. Soon after,...
