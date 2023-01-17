ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Local Bowler Rolls 300 Game At Meadow Lanes West

A 300-game highlighted league bowling action Thursday in the city of Manitowoc. Terry Strauss rolled his perfect game as part of a 792 Men’s National Honor Count series in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West. Strauss also had games of 279 and 213. Gary Kott was just...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Numerous Local and Area Basketball Teams in Action Tonight

Manitowoc Lincoln and Roncalli Boys Basketball teams play conference home games tonight while Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers both have road assignments. In the FRCC, the Ships host Bay Port, Notre Dame is at Sheboygan North, Pulaski visits Sheboygan South in the season’s second coaching matchup of the Shaw brothers, Ashwaubenon goes to Green Bay Southwest and #1 De Pere is home for Green Bay Preble.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

American Legion Post 477 Invites Women Veterans to Tell Their Story

American Legion Post 477 in St. Nazianz is inviting women veterans to tell their stories as a part of the I Am Not Invisible Campaign. This campaign was started by Army Veteran Elizabeth Esatbrooks as a way for women to tell their military stories, and to help them navigate the VA healthcare system.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again

The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

School Bus Slides into a Ditch in Brown County, No One Injured

All of the students on a school bus are safe after the bus slid into a ditch yesterday morning in Brown County. The bus was carrying students in the Unified School District of De Pere, namely middle and high school students when it entered the ditch in the area of Olden Glen Road and North Olden Glen Road at around 8:30 a.m.
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– The Manitowoc Police Department has released its monthly report for December. Click here to see how things changed over the past year. – $175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. Click here to learn more about the order. –...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Continues its Battle with the Emerald Ash Borer

The City of Manitowoc is continuing to have issues with the Emerald Ash Borer. In a news release, the Parks and Recreations Division said that the invasive species has had “devastating effects on the City’s ash trees… The Forestry Division is doing their best to remove the infected trees before they become hazardous, especially in or near areas which are used by the public.”
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Blood Donors Sought With Next Blood Drive January 31st

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors as every 2 seconds someone in this country needs blood. Your blood donation can help save lives. The next blood drive in our lakeshore area is on Tuesday, January 31st from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
APPLETON, WI
Norman G. Loeh

Norman G. Loeh

Norman G. Loeh. age 79 of rural Whitelaw (Manitowoc County) passed away unexpectedly at his residence Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. Norman was born in Manitowoc on October 6, 1943 to the late Norman H. and Ann (Nemecek) Loeh. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1961 and was a Veteran of the United States Army, 1965-1967, having been stationed in Germany for 18 months. Norman married Bonita (Bonnie) Burish on August 17, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Kellnersville. She was his sweetheart for 54 years.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
WHITELAW, WI
seehafernews.com

Healthiest Manitowoc County Unveils Youth Resource Hub

Healthiest Manitowoc County, the member organizations of the Youth Agency Network, and Coolest Coast have collaborated to launch a new online resource: The Youth Resource Hub of Manitowoc County. The Youth Resource Hub is an online resource center and one-stop-shop for youth and their families, caregivers, and advocates who want...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified. Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police...
OSHKOSH, WI

