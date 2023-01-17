Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Local Bowler Rolls 300 Game At Meadow Lanes West
A 300-game highlighted league bowling action Thursday in the city of Manitowoc. Terry Strauss rolled his perfect game as part of a 792 Men’s National Honor Count series in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West. Strauss also had games of 279 and 213. Gary Kott was just...
seehafernews.com
Numerous Local and Area Basketball Teams in Action Tonight
Manitowoc Lincoln and Roncalli Boys Basketball teams play conference home games tonight while Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers both have road assignments. In the FRCC, the Ships host Bay Port, Notre Dame is at Sheboygan North, Pulaski visits Sheboygan South in the season’s second coaching matchup of the Shaw brothers, Ashwaubenon goes to Green Bay Southwest and #1 De Pere is home for Green Bay Preble.
seehafernews.com
New Manitowoc Boys And Girls Club Executive Director Talks History, Plans for the Future
The recently-hired Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Manitowoc is a county native and a graduate of Reedsville High School. During an appearance this week on WOMT’s Be My Guest program, Jody Kasten spoke about the origin of the national organization. “There were three women in...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
seehafernews.com
American Legion Post 477 Invites Women Veterans to Tell Their Story
American Legion Post 477 in St. Nazianz is inviting women veterans to tell their stories as a part of the I Am Not Invisible Campaign. This campaign was started by Army Veteran Elizabeth Esatbrooks as a way for women to tell their military stories, and to help them navigate the VA healthcare system.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again
The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
seehafernews.com
School Bus Slides into a Ditch in Brown County, No One Injured
All of the students on a school bus are safe after the bus slid into a ditch yesterday morning in Brown County. The bus was carrying students in the Unified School District of De Pere, namely middle and high school students when it entered the ditch in the area of Olden Glen Road and North Olden Glen Road at around 8:30 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The Manitowoc Police Department has released its monthly report for December. Click here to see how things changed over the past year. – $175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. Click here to learn more about the order. –...
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Continues its Battle with the Emerald Ash Borer
The City of Manitowoc is continuing to have issues with the Emerald Ash Borer. In a news release, the Parks and Recreations Division said that the invasive species has had “devastating effects on the City’s ash trees… The Forestry Division is doing their best to remove the infected trees before they become hazardous, especially in or near areas which are used by the public.”
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
seehafernews.com
Blood Donors Sought With Next Blood Drive January 31st
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors as every 2 seconds someone in this country needs blood. Your blood donation can help save lives. The next blood drive in our lakeshore area is on Tuesday, January 31st from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Manitowoc Senior Center, 3330 Custer Street.
Oshkosh man makes initial court appearance in connection with July boat crash
Jason Lindemann made his initial appearance in court today, in connection with a July boat crash that took place on the Fox River in Oshkosh.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
seehafernews.com
Norman G. Loeh
Norman G. Loeh. age 79 of rural Whitelaw (Manitowoc County) passed away unexpectedly at his residence Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. Norman was born in Manitowoc on October 6, 1943 to the late Norman H. and Ann (Nemecek) Loeh. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1961 and was a Veteran of the United States Army, 1965-1967, having been stationed in Germany for 18 months. Norman married Bonita (Bonnie) Burish on August 17, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Kellnersville. She was his sweetheart for 54 years.
seehafernews.com
Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
seehafernews.com
Healthiest Manitowoc County Unveils Youth Resource Hub
Healthiest Manitowoc County, the member organizations of the Youth Agency Network, and Coolest Coast have collaborated to launch a new online resource: The Youth Resource Hub of Manitowoc County. The Youth Resource Hub is an online resource center and one-stop-shop for youth and their families, caregivers, and advocates who want...
NBC26
Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified. Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police...
