ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car

To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies saw their 11-game win streak get snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night with a 122-121 loss. But that’s not what everyone walked away from the game talking about. Of course, everyone was left shocked by the shouting match that took place between Shannon Sharpe and pretty […] The post Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

2 players Thunder must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be on the up and up. In fact, the Thunder have been blasting through their expected rebuilding timeline. Through 45 games in the 2022-23 campaign, they have already matched their win total two seasons ago in 72 games (22). These improvements from the Thunder have come even without one of the crown jewels of their rebuild in Chet Holmgren, who has not made his NBA debut just yet after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the offseason.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch

There is no limit to the range of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. As if he has not done enough in his stellar NBA career to prove that, he reminded every basketball fan again why he’s the greatest shooter ever by launching and making a desperation attempt from half-court near the end of […] The post Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world

With there being 1,230 regular season games in a single season, it’s difficult to ascribe a ton of stakes to a single matchup, especially in mid-January. However, a game between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and championship runner-up Boston Celtics is no ordinary matchup. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will want to prove their […] The post Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint

The Miami Heat are not one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season. In fact, the Heat are just 29th in the league so far with just 109.2 points per game. Even when adjusted per 100 possessions, they still lag behind with just a 111.5 offensive rating. Nevertheless, […] The post Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch

Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed

The Golden State Warriors have a good team. It might not look like that right now given how the Dubs are sitting on a 22-22 record and the sixth seed in the West. However, this is the defending champs we’re talking about here and this is pretty much the same group that won the title […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing vs. Thunder?

The Denver Nuggets are cementing their spot on top of the Western Conference pecking order. After a middling start to the year, the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are making things work again for the team. However, both players are dealing with injuries this season. With a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the horizon, fans are wondering: Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. Thunder?
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ Rui Hachimura had the most heartbreaking reaction to trade rumors

The Washington Wizards have a looming Rui Hachimura decision to make, whether that be via trade or contract negotiations. His rookie contract is up at the end of the season and yet his involvement in the team’s plans – both on the court and towards the future – is murky at best. Hachimura’s minutes have […] The post Wizards’ Rui Hachimura had the most heartbreaking reaction to trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action. According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Jazz sharpshooter Malik Beasley

The Utah Jazz’s hot start to the 2022-23 season is long gone now, and while they still remain in contention for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, it’s clear that they are going to be sellers at the 2023 NBA trade deadline now rather than buyers. While many of their players are available, one player […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Jazz sharpshooter Malik Beasley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Malik Beasley trade market could get ‘overheated’ as contenders loom as suitors

As the NBA’s trade deadline approaches, talk is getting louder about the prospects of Utah Jazz forward Malik Beasley becoming a wanted man for one of the league’s contenders, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. With everyone trying to match firepower, a team can never have enough shooting, and Beasley could fit that need for someone coming down the stretch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns

Ben Simmons had another forgettable evening on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star played just 18 minutes of action against the Phoenix Suns before getting himself ejected in the third quarter. Simmons wasn’t happy about being whistled for his fifth personal foul early in the second half, and he made sure to let the game official […] The post WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs

Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy