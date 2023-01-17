Read full article on original website
Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car
To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies saw their 11-game win streak get snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night with a 122-121 loss. But that’s not what everyone walked away from the game talking about. Of course, everyone was left shocked by the shouting match that took place between Shannon Sharpe and pretty […] The post Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cam Reddish gets another trade link to Heat as Knicks look to make move
The Miami Heat are “indeed interested” in New York Knicks swingman Cam Reddish. The Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are also well known to be suitors of Reddish, per previous reports. Traded to the Knicks during the 2021-22 season, Reddish has averaged just 7.4 points...
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Considering Trade For Kelly Olynyk And Malik Beasley
In southern Florida, the Miami Heat are finally getting their act together after a rough start to the season. 6-4 in their last 10, the Heat are up to the 6th seed in the East with a 25-22 record through 47 games. Still, there is a sense that the Heat...
2 players Thunder must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be on the up and up. In fact, the Thunder have been blasting through their expected rebuilding timeline. Through 45 games in the 2022-23 campaign, they have already matched their win total two seasons ago in 72 games (22). These improvements from the Thunder have come even without one of the crown jewels of their rebuild in Chet Holmgren, who has not made his NBA debut just yet after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the offseason.
Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch
There is no limit to the range of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. As if he has not done enough in his stellar NBA career to prove that, he reminded every basketball fan again why he’s the greatest shooter ever by launching and making a desperation attempt from half-court near the end of […] The post Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world
With there being 1,230 regular season games in a single season, it’s difficult to ascribe a ton of stakes to a single matchup, especially in mid-January. However, a game between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and championship runner-up Boston Celtics is no ordinary matchup. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will want to prove their […] The post Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint
The Miami Heat are not one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season. In fact, the Heat are just 29th in the league so far with just 109.2 points per game. Even when adjusted per 100 possessions, they still lag behind with just a 111.5 offensive rating. Nevertheless, […] The post Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed
The Golden State Warriors have a good team. It might not look like that right now given how the Dubs are sitting on a 22-22 record and the sixth seed in the West. However, this is the defending champs we’re talking about here and this is pretty much the same group that won the title […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing vs. Thunder?
The Denver Nuggets are cementing their spot on top of the Western Conference pecking order. After a middling start to the year, the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are making things work again for the team. However, both players are dealing with injuries this season. With a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the horizon, fans are wondering: Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. Thunder?
RUMOR: Jazz open to being sellers at NBA Trade Deadline, with the exception of 2 players
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is a “rising belief leaguewide” that the Utah Jazz is “open to listening to trade pitches to anyone on the roster” outside of Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler. The Jazz is one of the most intriguing teams in the...
Wizards’ Rui Hachimura had the most heartbreaking reaction to trade rumors
The Washington Wizards have a looming Rui Hachimura decision to make, whether that be via trade or contract negotiations. His rookie contract is up at the end of the season and yet his involvement in the team’s plans – both on the court and towards the future – is murky at best. Hachimura’s minutes have […] The post Wizards’ Rui Hachimura had the most heartbreaking reaction to trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action. According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Jazz sharpshooter Malik Beasley
The Utah Jazz’s hot start to the 2022-23 season is long gone now, and while they still remain in contention for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, it’s clear that they are going to be sellers at the 2023 NBA trade deadline now rather than buyers. While many of their players are available, one player […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Jazz sharpshooter Malik Beasley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Isaac finally set for return after two seasons lost to injury
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his return from injury against the Boston Celtics on Monday, according to a Sunday tweet from the Athletic Senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania. Isaac missed the last two NBA seasons after he tore his ACL and meniscus during the NBA’s...
RUMOR: Malik Beasley trade market could get ‘overheated’ as contenders loom as suitors
As the NBA’s trade deadline approaches, talk is getting louder about the prospects of Utah Jazz forward Malik Beasley becoming a wanted man for one of the league’s contenders, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. With everyone trying to match firepower, a team can never have enough shooting, and Beasley could fit that need for someone coming down the stretch.
WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns
Ben Simmons had another forgettable evening on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star played just 18 minutes of action against the Phoenix Suns before getting himself ejected in the third quarter. Simmons wasn’t happy about being whistled for his fifth personal foul early in the second half, and he made sure to let the game official […] The post WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs
Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
