CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, ITALY — Everybody and their Italian families are talking about the record this week in Cortina, except for Mikaela Shiffrin and her coaches. Shiffrin continues to let her performances do the talking this season, having charged to eight victories in 16 races entering the classic Italian Dolomites World Cup race weekend.
