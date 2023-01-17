Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’
For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
WDIO-TV
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
fox9.com
One injured during shooting at Brooklyn Park bowling alley
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person was injured in a shooting after a fight broke out at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park over the weekend. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot inside a bowling alley on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. Once on the scene, officers found someone outside the building who had been shot in the leg.
Family offers $30K reward in Bryce Borca case
EAGAN, Minn. — The family of a missing Eagan man hopes a sizeable reward will throw some heat on a case that seems to be growing cold. Bryce Borca has not been heard from since just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, when he exited a Lyft ride near 3256 Hill Ridge Dr. in Eagan and called friends after becoming lost. Witnesses say the 23-year-old was extremely intoxicated after spending the night drinking with friends on a party bus.
Sartell police: Baby dies after apartment fire
SARTELL, Minn. — Police said an infant was among the victims following a fire in Sartell on Thursday evening. In a social media post, Sartell police said the fire was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Avenue East. According to the post, firefighters responding to the scene "located a deceased male inside an apartment. Fire crews worked the fire and an infant under the age of 1 was located and transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead."
fox9.com
3 crashes within minutes of each other at Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three crashes involving half a dozen vehicles happened within minutes of each other on a slippery stretch of Interstate-94 Sunday morning. The crashes occurred around 9 a.m. near the curve of westbound I-94 right before the entrance to Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State...
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Two Dead, Including Infant in Sartell Apartment Complex Fire Thursday Night
(KNSI) — The Sartell Police Department says two people are dead following a fire at an apartment complex Thursday night. Investigators say they were called to the fire in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East at 8:03 p.m. Inside the apartment, they found “a deceased male.” As crews worked to put the fire out, they found a baby and performed life-saving measures. The child was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
State Patrol hiring seven commercial vehicle inspectors
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. – Seven Minnesotans have the chance to join the team working to keep the state's highways safe and secure for all commercial traffic.Using money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state plans to hire seven additional commercial vehicle inspectors. These employees would work at a number of the state's weigh stations, inspecting commercial vehicles passing through. "Everything that we touch in our daily lives likely was on a truck at one point in its life. That's really critical for us to understand," said Captain Jon Olsen of the Minnesota State Patrol. "I always tell my staff,...
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Minnesota (n)Ice: We lead the way in storm drain adoptions
MINNEAPOLIS — When a south Minneapolis intersection needed rescuing earlier this week, a hero dropped by ... and began dropping his ice chopper. "It's just letting gravity do it's thing," said Ben Hovland. Hovland doesn't consider himself a hero, but he does admit that the corner near his home...
Suspected car thief leads police on a chase through the Twin Cities Thursday
No one was injured despite what police say were many close calls as a suspected car thief led authorities on an erratic, and sometimes wrong-way, chase through the Twin Cities Thursday night.
Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software
MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season
(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses
MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
Multiple shots fired at Minnetonka apartment complex; man arrested
A man was arrested in Minnetonka after allegedly firing multiple shots at an apartment complex on Saturday morning. Minnetonka Police Department says it received a report of shots fired at the complex at 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived they "could hear multiple rounds of gunfire," and evacuated residents from nearby...
kvsc.org
UPDATE: Monticello Shooting Suspect Arrested
The suspect in a Monticello shooting that hospitalized a man has been found and arrested. Around 8:30 on Monday night, Wright County authorities were called to a campsite in Monticello where they were informed of a reported shooting. When they arrived they found Monticello resident 44-year-old Jade Nickels laying on the roadway near the park.
ccxmedia.org
Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect
Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
