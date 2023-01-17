Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Two struggling Premier League giants collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea always seem to put on a show when they clash. This time both need to gather some momentum after poor runs which sees them both 10 points off the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have slipped...
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
A mid-week trip to the Etihad Stadium is on the menu today as Tottenham Hotspur try to stop the bleeding against second place Manchester City. It’s not been a fun week at Hotspur Way. Frustrations over the 2-0 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal and mixed messaging regarding both Antonio Conte’s future and the January transfer window have dominated the week’s headlines. Without sounding ominous, this is starting to feel like the end of another cycle and the only thing that can break that is winning. The problem with that is a win today helps Spurs in the race for Champions League football, but also helps Arsenal with their buffer at the top of the table.
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Aston Villa at St Mary’s with both teams trending in the right direction after replacing their managers. Nathan Jones got his first Premier League win as a manager last time out, as Saints secured a huge comeback win at Everton to spark new life into their season. They are still bottom of the table but they’re just one point from safety and following three wins in a row in all competitions (they won at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup then stunned Manchester City at home in the League Cup quarterfinals) there is renewed belief they can stay in the Premier League.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
BBC
Tottenham v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Manchester City have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham. Spurs won home and away against Manchester City in the Premier League last season. They could become the first ever team to win three consecutive league games against a side managed by Pep Guardiola. Guardiola has...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.
Thrilling comeback puts Man City, Erling Haaland back on track as Spurs, Harry Kane get reality check
With a huge comeback over Tottenham, Man City statistically became the best team in Premier League history at coming back from multigoal deficits.
Liverpool vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
All eyes will be on Graham Potter’s lineup on Saturday, as he takes his Chelsea side to Anfield to face Liverpool.Neither team have been in good form and sit in mid-table at the halfway stage of the season - but Potter has a new €100m signing to call upon in Mykhailo Mudryk. Having signed from Shakhtar Donetsk, the winger could debut from the start, given Chelsea’s extensive injury list and the suspension of fellow January arrival Joao Felix.Liverpool have lost their last two in the league but beat Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek, giving Jurgen Klopp a bit...
Tony Mowbray delivers warning over pace of Sunderland progress
Sunderland told they may have to be very patient before securing Premier League return.
Manchester United and Leeds could play their Premier League games against each other five days apart
Erik ten Hag 's men were due to welcome the West Yorkshire side to Old Trafford on September 18, only for the match to be postponed due events surrounding the Queen's funeral.
Transfer latest: West Ham complete Ings signing as Arsenal land defender Kiwior
West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa and Arsenal are poised to confirm Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia
Manchester City roar back to beat Tottenham in 'must-win' game
Manchester City pulled off a dizzying second-half comeback to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
sportingalert.com
Report: Harry Kane open to joining Manchester United
LONDON (Jan. 20) — Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a summer swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. According to the Daily Mail, Kane is open to joining Manchester United, with Red Devils bosses already exploring the possibility of a move. Kane enters the final 12 months of...
NBC Sports
Premier League January transfer needs for all 20 clubs
The January transfer window is here and Premier League transfers are happening all the time. But where does each of the 20 Premier League clubs need to strengthen? What kind of player, or players, do they need?. Below we take a look at the Premier League transfers that should be...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
Liverpool and Chelsea meet having taken very different routes to the same place
“He doesn’t wait long,” said Jurgen Klopp. “Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?” It was in September and the German was quick to mock Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star game. The new Chelsea owner had made an impression on the long-serving Liverpool manager: just not a positive one.Fast forward four months and, if such notional sides were picked on top-flight form, perhaps neither Liverpool nor Chelsea would need worry about their players being injured in a glorified exhibition match. They met in two cup finals last season. Now they face off as...
Comments / 0