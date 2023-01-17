Lone Tree police conducting death investigation at Aspen Hills Circle home

LONE TREE, Colo. – A death investigation is underway in Lone Tree after a man was found dead inside a home late Tuesday morning.

The man’s body was discovered by a SWAT team who entered a home in the Heritage Hills area that was being served an eviction notice just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A shelter-in-place was ordered for homes in Aspen Hills Circle after the officers heard a gunshot coming from the second floor of a home as they served the notice, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

A SWAT Team was then called after officers and deputies backed out and set a perimeter to avoid residents or travelers from approaching the scene as they worked to get the suspect out.

The man was discovered shortly after the SWAT team was able to get inside the home. Police later said he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly before 10:30 a.m. Officers said there was no longer any danger to the community.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7, visit Colorado Crisis Services , or click here for a list of resources in Colorado.

