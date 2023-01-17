Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant Injury
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years old
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
CBS Sports
Predicting two NFL divisional upsets, plus bold playoff predictions and ranking final eight quarterbacks
Welcome to the divisional round edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not saying anyone should start getting sad right now, but I'd like everyone to know that there are only SEVEN NFL games left to play this season and four of them will be going down this weekend. OK, so I know I said don't get sad, but I'm already getting sad.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $16,000 for violating this NFL rule during playoff loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady is going to have go fork over more than 35% of his playoff paycheck after being fined by the NFL for an illegal tackle that he attempted during the Buccaneers' 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday. According to NFL.com, Brady has been fined...
Lakers Rumors: Writer Predicts Lakers Make Huge Four-Team Trade Before Deadline
A potential league breaking move may be in the works after all
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings make first big move of their offseason
The Minnesota Vikings are getting their off-season started immediately. After already addressing the future of their QB Kirk Cousins (will return) and WR Justin Jefferson (expected to begin contract negotiations once able), they have made their first move. In regards to a key fixture to their coaching staff. Yesterday head...
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for NFL divisional playoffs: Travis Kelce goes berserk, Bills expose Bengals' O-line woes
We're now a week into the NFL playoffs, and the field of teams remaining in the mix for the Super Bowl is down to eight. By the end of this weekend we'll have narrowed it further, with just two teams in the AFC and two in the NFC vying for the represent their respective conferences on the biggest stage in football.
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
Local Kansas City artist paints KC’s sports superstars
Home-grown Kansas City Sports artist Anthony Oropeza has painted some of the city's biggest superstars, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Kansas State a new Bracketology No. 1 seed after Kansas slips
The countdown to Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will hit seven weeks on Sunday, and conference races across the country are starting to take shape. But the sport's hierarchy at the top remains a muddy picture, and that was evident again Saturday as a pair of top-five teams suffered defeats early in the day.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Purdue jumps over Kansas for top seed, Alabama No. 2 overall in NCAA Tournament projection
Following Kansas State's overtime win Tuesday over in-state rival Kansas, we have a new overall No. 1 seed. Purdue is now the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket projection. The Boilermakers have seven Quadrant 1 wins, the most of any team. The Jayhawks also have seven Quad 1...
NFL world frustrated at controversially overturned TD
The Cincinnati Bengals outplayed the Buffalo Bills through the first half of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game, taking a 17-7 lead at halftime. But should that lead have been even bigger? Several people watching the game seemed to think so. Late in the second quarter, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connected on what Read more... The post NFL world frustrated at controversially overturned TD appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
Watch: In attendance for Bills/Bengals game, injured safety Damar Hamlin fires up fans from jumbotron
In a packed, snow-filled Highmark Stadium, Buffalo Bills injured safety Damar Hamlin fired up the crowd, making his first appearance at a game since suffering a terrifying cardiac event on Jan. 2. Late in the first half of Sunday's divisional round playoff between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin appeared...
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks from model on 16-6 run
The San Francisco 49ers will be in a familiar spot as they look to advance to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs 2023. The 49ers (14-4), who have reached the NFC title game in two of the past three seasons, are also riding an 11-game winning streak. San Francisco's last loss was in Week 7, a 44-23 setback to the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Cowboys (13-5), meanwhile, will look to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1995. Dallas is just 5-11 in the NFL playoff bracket since that time.
CBS Sports
Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding search for permanent head coach
As of Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers had been in violation of NFL rules regarding their search for a permanent head coach, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. A league executive called the Panthers on Wednesday morning to remind the team that all members of its search committee were to complete the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search, which has now seen five coaching candidates be interviewed.
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two traditional powers from the Big Ten are set for a critical conference battle Sunday on CBS as Indiana plays host to Michigan State in a game featuring teams trying to navigate through the sprawling middle tier of the league standings. The meeting is the first of two between the programs this season and shapes up as one of the best matchups of the day in college basketball.
CBS Sports
Former NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion that was 'wreaking havoc' in Colorado neighborhood
NFL players are widely regarded as tough, but former defensive lineman Derek Wolfe showed just how fearless he is after he received a call asking if he wanted to stalk a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc" in a Colorado neighborhood. Wolfe grabbed his bow and arrow and agreed to go find and eventually kill it.
