Kansas City, MO

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Minnesota Vikings make first big move of their offseason

The Minnesota Vikings are getting their off-season started immediately. After already addressing the future of their QB Kirk Cousins (will return) and WR Justin Jefferson (expected to begin contract negotiations once able), they have made their first move. In regards to a key fixture to their coaching staff. Yesterday head...
NFL world frustrated at controversially overturned TD

The Cincinnati Bengals outplayed the Buffalo Bills through the first half of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game, taking a 17-7 lead at halftime. But should that lead have been even bigger? Several people watching the game seemed to think so. Late in the second quarter, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connected on what Read more... The post NFL world frustrated at controversially overturned TD appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks from model on 16-6 run

The San Francisco 49ers will be in a familiar spot as they look to advance to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs 2023. The 49ers (14-4), who have reached the NFC title game in two of the past three seasons, are also riding an 11-game winning streak. San Francisco's last loss was in Week 7, a 44-23 setback to the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Cowboys (13-5), meanwhile, will look to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1995. Dallas is just 5-11 in the NFL playoff bracket since that time.
Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding search for permanent head coach

As of Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers had been in violation of NFL rules regarding their search for a permanent head coach, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. A league executive called the Panthers on Wednesday morning to remind the team that all members of its search committee were to complete the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search, which has now seen five coaching candidates be interviewed.
Michigan State vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Two traditional powers from the Big Ten are set for a critical conference battle Sunday on CBS as Indiana plays host to Michigan State in a game featuring teams trying to navigate through the sprawling middle tier of the league standings. The meeting is the first of two between the programs this season and shapes up as one of the best matchups of the day in college basketball.
