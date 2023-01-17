ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger 'may have left sheath at scene as calling card'

By Alex Oliveira For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The University of Idaho murder suspect may have left a knife sheath at the scene to serve as a 'calling card,' according to experts, who also said the 'brutality' of the crime suggested he may have killed before.

Trial attorney Mercedes Colwin told The Dr. Phil Show that the Kabar knife sheath found at the crime scene may have been intentionally left there by suspect Bryan Kohberger , noting that the practice of leaving a personal mark after a murder was not uncommon with killers.

Colwin, who appeared on the show alongside DailyMail.com senior reporter Caitlyn Becker to break down the case, added it would not be out of character for a killer, 'especially if you think you're smarter than everybody else,' which she said Kohberger does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M2UJ_0kHXTdOR00

Jonathan Gilliam, a former FBI special agent added that the 'viciousness' of the 'butchering' made him think it was 'most likely' Kohberger had committed violent crimes before the Idaho slayings.

'I think he's killed before most likely,' he said. 'Not four people, but I think he's probably stalked and potentially killed females before.'

Colwin said because the killer was so careful about covering their tracks, it was out of character they would have accidentally left behind the sheath to the murder weapon.

She said that incongruity made her think the sheath was left intentionally.

'He had gloves, at least that's what's presumed, that he had gloves. He tried to cover himself, did something to dispose of the clothing,' she said. 'If he in fact is the killer, then of course, this is something that could have just been a calling card and left it there.'

'We've seen this with other killers, it's their calling card, 'I got this.'

'I don't think this investigation is going to continue, indefinitely. I think Jonathan's right, we're going to presumably find the knife,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQLNC_0kHXTdOR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCpNV_0kHXTdOR00

Gilliam said he thought it was likely the knife used to murder Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin will likely be found and could bolster the case against Kohberger.

'I think they'll find that knife. I think the knife could potentially be found, because I think – like the car, and these things,' he said.

'I think these are part of his operational tools. It's no different than a go-bag for me.'

Colwin agreed the knife would eventually be found.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oY91h_0kHXTdOR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtPhN_0kHXTdOR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1NWC_0kHXTdOR00

Forensics specialist Joseph Scott Morgan joined the panel and agreed with Gilliam that the killer may have killed previously.

He said the killer may not have committed mass-murder before, but that single slayings were not improbable.

'If he's the guy, you think this was his first murder?' Dr. Phil asked.

'Murder? Possibly. Bad act? No,' Morgan replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAyto_0kHXTdOR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dgt1S_0kHXTdOR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAJXj_0kHXTdOR00

FBI agents have interviewed Kohberger's middle school crush in hopes of piecing together the psyche of the man they believe is responsible for the gruesome murders.

Kim Kenely, 27, contacted the bureau shortly after learning her former classmate had been arrested for allegedly knifing the four housemates to death just 15 minutes from where he was studying in November.

The two were sixth-grade students at Pleasant Valley Intermediate School in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania, when  Kohberger, 28, developed a crush and began romantically pursuing the girl who would go on to be a high school cheerleader.

'She told the FBI whatever she could tell them,' Kenely's mother Sandra confirmed to DailyMail.com.

'It was so long ago. I couldn't imagine what she had to tell the FBI. I guess it was for the character purpose.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dD7MP_0kHXTdOR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVHfL_0kHXTdOR00

Kohberger, then a chubby, awkward misfit, would become relentless in his pursuit, repeatedly leaving love letters in her locker and telling her he liked her, according to the mom.

'He would always say, "Oh Kim, I think you're very pretty." Just like weird comments. And she'd say, "Oh my God, leave me alone."

'She did not give him the time of day,' the mom noted. 'When kids are little, they're mean. They don't say, "Oh my god, thank you, but no."

Kenely would eventually tell Kohberger to buzz off, breaking his heart.

At the time she lived in Sciota, in rural eastern Pennsylvania, 90 miles north of Philadelphia and a 30-minute drive from Kohberger's home in Albrightsville.

She has since left the area and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she works as an occupational therapist at an assisted living facility.

