ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

An addiction specialist who has treated alcohol use disorder for 9 years shares his most important pieces of advice if you're on that path

By Kelly Burch
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNGiV_0kHXTWAE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7Bl6_0kHXTWAE00
Support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) can be helpful in navigating addiction.

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

  • Alcohol use disorder can be lethal if gone unaddressed.
  • Below, addiction specialist Aaron Weiner shares his 8 best tips for overcoming alcoholism.
  • Working hard, avoiding triggers, and seeking support can all help you heal from alcohol use disorder.

More than 85% of Americans have consumed alcohol at some point — often in social settings like celebrations, or gatherings. But despite its cultural prevalence, alcohol can be dangerous, especially for the one in eight Americans who have alcohol use disorder, commonly known as alcoholism.

Alcohol use and misuse is "so integrated, we do not talk about it nearly enough," says Aaron Weiner , a licensed clinical psychologist and president of the Society of Addiction Psychology .

That's more important than ever, since alcohol-related deaths increased more than 22% between 2019 and 2022.

Alcohol use disorder criteria

Weiner says he's been treating people with alcohol use disorder (AUD) for nine years.

While there are official diagnostic criteria for AUD , he finds it more helpful to think about four aspects when evaluating your alcohol use:

  1. Why are you drinking? People who are drinking to relax or cope with stress are more likely to develop a problem than people who only drink socially, he says.
  2. What are the consequences of your drinking? From hangovers to legal charges like driving under the influence (DUI), consequences are "often signs of a problem," Weiner says.
  3. Are you in control? If you're not able to abstain from alcohol for a set period of time (like dry January) or you drink more than you intend to, that's a sign of AUD.
  4. The quantity that you drink. The amount you consume is "less important than the first three considerations," but still important to consider, says Weiner.

"If someone wants to change their relationship with alcohol, they can. We have medications, we have therapies, we have communities that help get you where you want to go," Weiner says.

Here are his tips for starting and maintaining recovery.

1. Take it seriously

Because alcohol use is so widespread in our society, it can be easy to downplay the seriousness of alcohol use disorder, Weiner says. But that's a mistake because AUD has such serious health consequences , including liver disease and cardiovascular disease .

"Treat it like any other health condition that honestly could hurt or kill you," Weiner says. Make an aggressive treatment plan, and prepare for hard work.

"If you're at a point where you're thinking, 'I should take this seriously,' it's not necessarily something that will easily go away on its own," he says.

2. Find a provider who is experienced at treating addiction

Working with a counselor or therapist who is experienced in treating addiction can help you not only curb your drinking, but also address the underlying issues, like depression or anxiety, that may be contributing to it, Weiner says.

Cognitive behavioral therapy is particularly effective for treating AUD, but acceptance and commitment therapy , dialectical behavioral therapy and others may also help, Weiner says.

The key is to find a provider who has experience working with people who have AUD. Look for therapists certified by the The National Certification Commission for Addiction Professionals (NCC AP), programs accredited by The Joint Commission , or other providers with third-party certification.

"These are specialists with in-depth knowledge about the treatments," Weiner says.

3. Give AA a try

Alcoholics Anonymous , or AA, is one of the oldest support systems for people struggling with their alcohol use. It's also one of the best: multiple studies have found that AA is up to 60% more effective than other treatment options. During meetings, people who identify as having AUD talk about their experience and share support and advice for living with the condition.

"The evidence is very clear that it can and likely will help you," Weiner says.

AA is the best place to start, but if you give a 12-step program an honest try and it doesn't resonate for you, there are other options, including SMART Recovery and Refuge Recovery , he adds.

4. Reevaluate your community

In addition to surrounding yourself with a community that supports sobriety through 12-step or other peer-support programs, you may need to distance yourself from the people and places that encourage your alcohol use.

"A lot of times when people have an alcohol use problem, they are surrounded by people who promote the problem and are doing the same thing," Weiner says. You may not need to cut these people off entirely or forever, but distancing yourself can help during the early days of recovery, Weiner says. After deciding what boundaries you want to set , like not being around people who are drinking, communicate them clearly and stick with them.

5. Consider medication-assisted treatment

Science has come a long way in recognizing AUD as a true medical condition. These days, there are medications available to help you get and stay sober.

"There's a lot of biological treatments that are FDA approved that people should be aware of," Weiner says. These include disulfiram , a medication that causes you to vomit if you consume alcohol, and naltrexone , a medication that decreases the urge to drink .

Treatments like these are known as medication-assisted treatment (MAT). MAT is most effective when it is used alongside counseling and peer support groups.

6. Fill your time

When you have an addiction, it often takes up a lot of your time. "So when you take that behavior and activity out, you're left with a lot of time. You're left with a void that you need to fill," Weiner says.

To stay busy, pursue your passions or interests that you weren't able to focus on when you were drinking frequently. Start a new gym routine, take a class, or visit museums.

"There's actually a lot of richness to life that you miss out on when you're walking through it in a haze or when you're walking through drunk," Weiner says.

7. Avoid your triggers

When you have a bit of sobriety beneath your belt, you might be tempted to "test" yourself by going to events where people will be drinking. And yet, staying away from temptation and triggers will set you up for success.

"Don't make the road ahead any more difficult than it needs to be by putting yourself in environments that make it more difficult," Weiner says. "If there are triggers in your outside environment that make it harder for you to meet your goals, do what you can in the short term to not have to deal with all of those triggers."

Later on, you can work with your therapist and peers to develop a plan for how best to handle the triggers that you can't avoid forever.

8. Be prepared to work hard

Following the tips above helps you create an environment that will work with your sobriety, rather than against it.

"Start where you can create an environment, a care team, a mentality and a mindset within yourself for success," Weiner says.

And yet, you'll need to follow through at every step: taking medication, seeing your counselor, going to meetings, and avoiding triggers.

"You've got to go and do the work" to see lasting change in recovery, Weiner says.

Insider's takeaway

Recognizing that you experience challenges with alcohol can be scary, but it's important.

Drinking too much, especially over the long term has serious health consequences. And while recovery is difficult, there are many ways to support your sobriety, from counseling and peer support to medications.

"Someone who has alcohol use disorder need not reinvent the wheel every time," Weiner says. "There's so many ways for them to get where they're going and to have support while doing it."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 9

paul grape
4d ago

if you really want to stop you have to really stop. it's not easy. you don't need medication you need determination.

Reply
6
Related
CBS Boston

Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression

BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK.  They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits.  Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
Benzinga

Borderline Personality Disorder Sufferers Find Relief With Cannabis Treatment

A new study, which could provide some hope for people suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) reveals marijuana’s potential to mitigate some of the symptoms. What is BPD and how common it is? BPD, also known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) is a mental health problem that causes a variety of symptoms, which could be grouped into 4 main areas: 1) emotional instability, 2) disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, 3) impulsive behavior and 4) impaired social functioning.
Gillian May

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
dayton247now.com

Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk

A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
New York Post

I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking

A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
People

Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
Insider

Insider

748K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy