Harrison Ford Had No Idea Who Jason Segel Was Before Signing on to ‘Shrinking’

By Samantha Bergeson
 5 days ago

Here’s a mystery that Indiana Jones may be able to solve: Who is Jason Segel ?

According to “ Shrinking ” executive producers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein , Harrison Ford was unfamiliar with Segel’s work prior to signing on to the Apple TV+ series . The “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star and writer Segel writes, executive produces, and stars in “Shrinking,” with Ford playing his onscreen mentor who is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Lawrence, who serves as an EP, recalled his initial conversation with Ford to TV Insider .

“Ford: ‘Hey, this is a really good script. Will I be in the second one more?'” Lawrence said, adding that he told the “Star Wars” icon, “You can be in it as much as you want.”

Ford replied, “Who else is in it?”

Lawrence said, “I’ll have Jason Segel call you,” to which Ford asked, “Who’s Jason Segel?”

Later, Lawrence quipped, “Uh, I’ll send you some movies first.”

Lawrence added to TVInsider, “I’ve reached the age finally that I’m not as afraid and embarrassed of people saying no to me as I was as a kid” in regards to cold-calling Ford.

Fellow “Shrinking” EP Goldstein shared of Ford, “He really relates to the character and he wanted to do it. Seeing him do comedy, you could see when we had our first read-through, the glee in his eyes getting these huge laughs. He’s fucking funny. I think it’s a buzz for him to be doing a proper comedy, which he hasn’t really done. And he’s very good at it.”

Ford also now leads limited series “1923” set in Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” cinematic universe. Ford’s “1923” co-star James Badge Dale admitted that he and Ford require a “flow chart” to figure out just how they are related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton character for the hit “Yellowstone” series.

This was the running joke . Harrison and I would be like, ‘I think we’re related, I don’t know how,'” Dale said. “I don’t know the tree. I’ve seen [flow charts] online, when people have tried to create them. I don’t know if those are accurate or not. And here’s the thing, this is Taylor [Sheridan’s] universe. We could be saying one thing or thinking one thing, and Taylor can decide something else and we’ll be watching ‘1943’ and realize it’s a little different and he’ll change it up.”

“Shrinking” premieres on Apple TV+ January 27.

IndieWire

