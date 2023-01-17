ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer Reveals First Look at New Jonathan — Plus, Is [Spoiler] Really Pregnant?

By Andy Swift
 3 days ago
The Kents are determined to survive their next crisis “as a family,” even if that family looks a little different than we remember it.

The CW has unveiled the official trailer for Superman & Lois ‘ upcoming third season (March 14, 8/7c), which confirms that life in Smallville is about to change forever. Not only does the show have a new Jonathan — now played by Australian actor Michael Bishop, following Jordan Elsass’ departure — but he may not be the only addition to the family.

Per the network’s official description, Season 3 “opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating ‘the secret’ can be, as Chrissy struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.”

Ominous? You bet. And there’s more…

“Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie. Lana Lang and Kyle redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.”

Returning for Season 3 are Tyler Hoechlin as Clark/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois, Alex Garfin as Jordan, Erik Valdez as Kyle, Inde Navarrette as Sarah, Wolé Parks as John, Dylan Walsh as Sam, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana, Tayler Buck as Natalie and Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy.

And as TVLine exclusively reported, The Orville ‘s Chad L. Coleman will recur in Season 3 as Intergang head Bruno Mannheim .

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Superman & Lois ‘ third season, then drop a comment with your thoughts, hopes and fears (and whatever else!) below.

