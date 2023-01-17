ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Exclusive-Jailed Kurdish leader says Erdogan seeking pre-election 'chaos' but will fail

By Daren Butler and Birsen Altayli
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14v340_0kHXTKok00
  • Summary

ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A jailed Kurdish leader said an attempt to ban his leftist party was part of Tayyip Erdogan's plans to foment "chaos" in Turkey's opposition ahead of elections this year, but said it would not save the president from defeat after two decades in power.

In comments to Reuters from Edirne jail in northwest Turkey, Selahattin Demirtas urged the country's main opposition bloc to cooperate with his pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to win presidential and parliamentary elections expected in May.

However, the HDP's own future is far from assured: a prosecutor has sought to close the party for links to Kurdish militants, the culmination of a years-long crackdown against the third largest party in Turkey's parliament.

Demirtas, who is no longer party leader but remains a key political figure despite being in jail since 2016, said Erdogan and his nationalist alliance partner, Devlet Bahceli, were behind the legal push to shut the HDP.

"The aim of these two is to win the election by creating a vacuum and chaos in the opposition, weakening the HDP before the election," Demirtas said in written responses to questions conveyed to him via the HDP, describing the timing of the case as a "conscious political choice".

The government says Turkey's courts are independent and denies political interference. Asked about Demirtas's claims, Erdogan's office declined to comment, but a senior official said: "It's very interesting that he should mention chaos, considering the HDP's history. The surveys don't say 'Erdogan is losing' at all. These statements appear completely baseless."

CLAMPDOWN

Critics of Erdogan's government, including Human Rights Watch, say it uses the courts to muzzle political opponents including Istanbul's mayor, a potential presidential challenger sentenced to prison and a political ban last month.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled three years ago that Turkey must immediately release Demirtas, saying his imprisonment was cover for limiting pluralism and debate.

Turkey's constitutional court opened the case against the HDP in 2021, drawing strong criticism from Ankara's Western allies. This month the court narrowly voted to freeze the HDP's bank accounts as it weighs charges of ties to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group. The HDP denies the charges.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Ankara and its NATO allies, has waged an insurgency in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984 in which over 40,000 people have been killed.

Demirtas was previously sentenced to three years in prison for insulting the president and is now being kept in jail facing a potential life sentence in an ongoing trial with more than 100 other HDP politicians accused of instigating 2014 protests in which dozens died. They deny the charges.

Aside from the jailing of Demirtas and other party leaders, many HDP members of parliament and mayors have been unseated and thousands of its members imprisoned.

If it is not banned, the HDP, whose core support is Kurdish, would likely play a role as kingmaker in the elections.

Opinion polls put the main opposition bloc on a par with Turkey's ruling alliance but needing HDP voters' support to defeat Erdogan, whose popularity has been hit by growing economic woes in recent years.

"Even if Erdogan puts pressure on voters, even if he tries to use tricks, he cannot avoid defeat," Demirtas said. "A large majority of people have lost their trust and belief in Erdogan, and it is impossible for him to regain it."

'WE ARE THE PEOPLE'

Ahead of the elections, Demirtas' Twitter account has issued daily political messages to its more than 2 million followers. A song he wrote was played at an HDP-led rally in Istanbul on Sunday, where thousands chanted his name and waved red, yellow and green party flags.

"We are not just an institution and a building. We are the people. You can't shut down the people," said participant Ferhat Encu, an ex-HDP lawmaker who was jailed with Demirtas in 2016.

Saruhan Oluc, one of the top HDP figures at the rally, said the party was braced for a possible ban but would not leave its voters without alternatives. He did not elaborate.

The HDP applied last week to postpone the court process until after the elections to safeguard democratic principles.

Demirtas said he thought the court would not close the HDP as it would not want to intervene in politics.

The HDP, allied with smaller leftist parties which joined Sunday's rally, has an uneasy relationship with the more Turkish nationalist elements of Turkey's main six-party opposition.

The party currently plans to propose its own presidential candidate, but Demirtas did not rule out backing a joint opposition candidate against Erdogan.

Asked about his own future if released from prison, Demirtas said he did not wish to return to frontline party politics: "I closed the page of active representative politics for myself a long time ago. I just keep fighting."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
newsnationnow.com

Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
The Independent

Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths

Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy