The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
DAKAR, SENEGAL — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy.
Google’s ‘difficult news:’ CEO explains big job cuts in his own words
Editor’s note: This is the text of the email Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent to employees (“Googlers”) about the layoffs announced Friday:. I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
GOREE ISLAND, SENEGAL — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a solemn visit Saturday to the salmon-colored house on an island off Senegal that is one of the most recognized symbols of the horrors of the Atlantic slave trade that trapped tens of millions of Africans in bondage for generations.
