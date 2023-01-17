ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Meth Possession, DWAI

A Jamestown man was arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening on the city's east side. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Jacob Snow in the area of East 2nd Street and Winsor Street shortly after 8:30 PM and determined that he was driving without a valid license and appeared to be under the influence. Snow was taken into custody, and further investigation found that he was allegedly in possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of illegal drugs. Snow was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and traffic citations. He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail and later sent to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest City Man with Domestic Violence Warrant

A Jamestown man who had a domestic violence warrant was taken into custody Thursday morning. Jamestown Police responded to several calls during the early morning hours regarding a male with face tattoos running through backyards on the city's north side. Officers say numerous callers complained that the male was trying to enter parked vehicles and trying to enter residences uninvited. As officers were checking the area, they saw 37-year-old Omar Rosado, who matched the description of the suspicious male, in the backyard of a northside address. Rosado fled on foot through the backyards, attempting to evade arrest by jumping over fences. He was quickly caught by police and placed into custody and was additionally charged with 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Fugitive Arrested

City of Bradford Police are reporting the arrest of a wanted fugitive. On January 11th, officers responded to a residence on South Avenue attempting to locate 19-year-old Lex Gourley, who failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on drug and traffic charges while free on $10,000 unsecured bail. Officers eventually...
BRADFORD, PA
WTAJ

Ridgway man accused of threatening to blow up house

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill multiple people and blow up a house. Adam Jones, 43, was arrested on Jan. 8, after receiving a report that he was high on methamphetamines and had become paranoid, police said. Jones reportedly barricaded himself in a room by […]
RIDGWAY, PA
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder

An Erie man has been sentenced for his involvement in an alleged gang-related attack. Mark Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and a weapons charge as a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars on the attempted homicide charge on Jan. 19. Police said members of the gang allegedly […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jury Convicts Man of Voluntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting Outside Erie Store

A jury has convicted a man on all charges including voluntary manslaughter for a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in the City of Erie in 2020. Kyontia Blanks, 26, was also found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and flight to avoid apprehension.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Search Warrant Leads To Jamestown Narcotics Seizure

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A search warrant was executed in Jamestown on Tuesday and four individuals were taken into custody and charged with various drug offenses. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, along with the Jamestown Police Department, carried out the raid at three residences in the City of Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Slew Of Shoplifting Arrests Reported At Lakewood Walmart

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — Three shoplifting incidents in the same number of days kept Lakewood-Busti Police busy over the weekend. These thefts occurred at the East Fairmount Avenue Walmart between Friday and Monday. On Friday the 13th at 3:30 p.m., April Sardi, a Jamestown woman, was arrested...
LAKEWOOD, NY
YourErie

McKean Twp woman loses $5K when AT&T account is opened in her name

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a recent theft by deception case. At about 7:55 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 39-year-old McKean Township woman called PSP to report the theft. According to a PSP report, the woman’s personal information had been used to open an AT&T account. Nearly $5,000 in charges were accrued on […]
MCKEAN, PA

