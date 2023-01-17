Read full article on original website
Three people arrested, arraigned on felony drug charges following seizure of suspected cocaine
A trio of suspects are behind bars and face felony Criminal Drug Possession charges after an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police, Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI Buffalo Office. Read more here:
Williamsville man indicted for shooting woman and firing shots inside clinic
A Williamsville was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on an indictment charging him with second-degree attempted murder and several other charges.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Meth Possession, DWAI
A Jamestown man was arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening on the city's east side. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Jacob Snow in the area of East 2nd Street and Winsor Street shortly after 8:30 PM and determined that he was driving without a valid license and appeared to be under the influence. Snow was taken into custody, and further investigation found that he was allegedly in possession of 12 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of illegal drugs. Snow was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and traffic citations. He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail and later sent to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $20,000 bail.
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
Catalytic converter cut off vehicle in McKean Twp; state police searching for two suspects
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is searching for two suspects that allegedly cut a catalytic converter off a parked vehicle listed for sale. The Pennsylvania State Police in Girard reported on Jan. 19 that they received a report from the victim, a 59-year-old McKean man, that an eyewitness saw two unknown, younger men […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Arrest City Man with Domestic Violence Warrant
A Jamestown man who had a domestic violence warrant was taken into custody Thursday morning. Jamestown Police responded to several calls during the early morning hours regarding a male with face tattoos running through backyards on the city's north side. Officers say numerous callers complained that the male was trying to enter parked vehicles and trying to enter residences uninvited. As officers were checking the area, they saw 37-year-old Omar Rosado, who matched the description of the suspicious male, in the backyard of a northside address. Rosado fled on foot through the backyards, attempting to evade arrest by jumping over fences. He was quickly caught by police and placed into custody and was additionally charged with 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
Buffalo man sentenced in connection to second-degree kidnapping charge
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a second-degree kidnapping charge.
wesb.com
Bradford Fugitive Arrested
City of Bradford Police are reporting the arrest of a wanted fugitive. On January 11th, officers responded to a residence on South Avenue attempting to locate 19-year-old Lex Gourley, who failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on drug and traffic charges while free on $10,000 unsecured bail. Officers eventually...
Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges; grandmother’s death remains under investigation
The homicide of 90-year-old Catherine Jones remains under investigation, though her granddaughter pleaded guilty to gun charges
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle Parked near Interstate 90
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked near Interstate 90 in Erie County. It reportedly happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A witness reportedly told the victim two younger men were seen near a green Toyota Sequoia parked in the old Burger...
Ridgway man accused of threatening to blow up house
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill multiple people and blow up a house. Adam Jones, 43, was arrested on Jan. 8, after receiving a report that he was high on methamphetamines and had become paranoid, police said. Jones reportedly barricaded himself in a room by […]
Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder
An Erie man has been sentenced for his involvement in an alleged gang-related attack. Mark Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and a weapons charge as a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars on the attempted homicide charge on Jan. 19. Police said members of the gang allegedly […]
Buffalo teens sentenced to 7,8 years in prison after fatal NFTA station assault
The Erie County District Attorney announced that a 17-year-old Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 7 years in prison on one count of attempted assault in the first degree.
erienewsnow.com
Jury Convicts Man of Voluntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting Outside Erie Store
A jury has convicted a man on all charges including voluntary manslaughter for a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in the City of Erie in 2020. Kyontia Blanks, 26, was also found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and flight to avoid apprehension.
Jury finds Buffalo man guilty for fatal 2017 hit-and-run
The Erie County DA announced that a jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of one count of manslaughter as well as one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.
wnynewsnow.com
Search Warrant Leads To Jamestown Narcotics Seizure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A search warrant was executed in Jamestown on Tuesday and four individuals were taken into custody and charged with various drug offenses. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, along with the Jamestown Police Department, carried out the raid at three residences in the City of Jamestown.
wnynewsnow.com
Slew Of Shoplifting Arrests Reported At Lakewood Walmart
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — Three shoplifting incidents in the same number of days kept Lakewood-Busti Police busy over the weekend. These thefts occurred at the East Fairmount Avenue Walmart between Friday and Monday. On Friday the 13th at 3:30 p.m., April Sardi, a Jamestown woman, was arrested...
McKean Twp woman loses $5K when AT&T account is opened in her name
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a recent theft by deception case. At about 7:55 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 39-year-old McKean Township woman called PSP to report the theft. According to a PSP report, the woman’s personal information had been used to open an AT&T account. Nearly $5,000 in charges were accrued on […]
