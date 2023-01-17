Gordan Ramsey is bringing one of his famous restaurants to Illinois and it's just the third in the nation. Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsey has several restaurants under his name, but only one brand is open all day for lunch and dinner. Ramsey's Kitchen is set to open this spring in Naperville, Illinois according to the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants website. This is not the only restaurant Ramsey has in Illinois. He also has Gordan Ramsey Burger in Chicago. He opened that location in 2021.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO