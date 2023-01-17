ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois

An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
CHICAGO, IL
Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsey Opening Second Location in Illinois

Gordan Ramsey is bringing one of his famous restaurants to Illinois and it's just the third in the nation. Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsey has several restaurants under his name, but only one brand is open all day for lunch and dinner. Ramsey's Kitchen is set to open this spring in Naperville, Illinois according to the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants website. This is not the only restaurant Ramsey has in Illinois. He also has Gordan Ramsey Burger in Chicago. He opened that location in 2021.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Quincy, IL
