Global People Analytics Leader Visier Ranks First In Customer Satisfaction and User Experience by Leading HR Tech Market Survey

Tripleseat, the Premier Event Management Platform for Restaurants, Hotels, and Unique Venues, Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2022
Innovative software and commitment to exceptional customer service have contributed to success. Tripleseat, the premier event management software for the hospitality industry, announced that it has achieved double-digit growth in 2022. The company’s innovative software, which streamlines the event planning process for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, and its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, have contributed to this impressive growth.
Quadient Expands Impress Platform in Ireland With Cloud-Based Document Delivery Solution, Quadient Impress Distribute
Delivery solution enables SMBs to send communications over any channel, from virtually anywhere, smoothing the transition to digital. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced the arrival of Quadient Impress Distribute in Ireland, a cloud-based multi-channel document delivery solution that supports small and medium businesses (SMBs) in moving towards digital processes and improving customer satisfaction. Along with other modules of the Quadient Impress platform, SMBs can now use a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application to prepare and send outbound communications, over any channel, using a desktop in almost any location, while automatically using customers’ preferred delivery channel. Users can minimise distracting and laborious tasks for employees, freeing them to focus on higher-value, core tasks; and optimise the flow of business.
New Features, Functionality of Fuuz SaaS Platform and Solutions Can Position Manufacturers for Success in 2023
New features and enhanced functionality added in 2022 will make it easier for manufacturers working with Fuuz to reach productivity and efficiency goals in the new year. Through its revolutionary Extended Platform as a Service (xPaaS) set of development and integration capabilities, Fuuz connects people, processes, machines and data with user-friendly, intuitive applications that empower teams at every level of the business and make life easier on the plant floor.
Straive featured as a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022 Global Report
Straive , a well-recognized leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, has been named a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics by advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services 2022 global report. Straive has been featured in multiple quadrants, including Digital Operations, Work from Home Services & Social Media CX Services, owing to its continuous emphasis on elevating customer experience through continuous process innovation and operational excellence.
NICE Digitally Transforms Performance and Customer Experience through AI-Driven Employee Engagement Solutions for a leading European BPO
Yource expands usage of NICE WFM to support hybrid working by empowering employees through efficient scheduling. NICE announced that Yource, the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) in the Netherlands, successfully employed NICE’s Workforce Management (WFM) solution to further support the transition to a hybrid work model. Yource has seen an increase in forecast accuracy, ensuring more effective service and improving customer satisfaction.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
CGI Strengthens Its Partnership With Sap, Adding “RISE With SAP” to Its End-To-End Services Portfolio
CGI announced it is strengthening its long-standing global partnership with SAP by adding RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA. The RISE with SAP certification enables CGI to accelerate clients’ transitions to the cloud. With this new certification, CGI is well positioned to modernize ERP solutions for a broader segment of the market and offer enhanced end-to-end capabilities for its clients, allowing them to focus on their holistic digitization and accelerate business outcomes.
PreciTaste Launches Line of Plug-and-Play Products as They Expand Their Market-Proven Solutions
Company introduces new restaurant solutions to growing number of foodservice sectors. PreciTaste, an industry leader in smart software automation for restaurant operations management, is launching a line of off-the-shelf products that support the crew the moment they are plugged in: Prep Assistant, Planner Assistant, and Station Assistant. Previously focused on large-scale food chains, PreciTaste will now provide scalable foodservice solutions to mid-size QSRs and fast casuals, convenience stores and groceries with fresh food offerings, full-service restaurants, venues, and hospitality services.
Everise Repositions Branding to Cement Evolution as End-to-End Customer Service Player
Launches new corporate slogan “Champions of customer happiness” and brand video. Leading customer service company Everise announced today the launch of its new brand repositioning, which includes a refreshed visual identity and the new brand tagline, “Champions of Customer Happiness”. As of January 2023, Everise is...
Discuss Announces Another Year of Record Growth of Its People Experience Platform
New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage. Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021. As CX,...
Big Boy Improves Cost and Efficiency with Oracle Payment and Inventory Management Tech
Iconic restaurant chain selects Oracle MICROS Simphony Point of Sale and Payment Cloud Service to streamline its operations while better serving diners. American restaurant brand Big Boy Restaurant Group, LLC, founded in 1936, has ordered up Oracle to modernize its systems and support its legacy of great customer service. With MICROS Simphony Cloud Point of Sale (POS) and Oracle Payment Cloud Service, the chain will be able to streamline its ordering and payment processing across the entire system, while also better using data to manage inventory and new opportunities such as ghost kitchens.
Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification
Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance. Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy. SOC 2 Type II is established by...
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
Conquer Named a “Leader” in Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement, 2023
Conquer, a leading provider of Sales Enablement solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the “Leader” section of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2023. Aragon Research points to Conquer’s Salesforce-native architecture, which allows for all activities to be captured...
Quest Software Strengthens Operational & Market Expertise with Appointment of New Executives
New leadership bolsters Quest’s ability to manage strategic enterprise IT functions while addressing customer computing challenges. Quest Software, a leading global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of three executives that add a wealth of software, finance and business expertise. Quest promoted Carolyn McCarthy to Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company also appointed Matt Deres as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Hernandez as GM of the Quest Microsoft Platform Management (MPM) business unit.
inriver Strengthens C-Suite to Meet U.S. Growth and Global Business Momentum
PIM leader appoints industry veterans to CMO and CSO; continues strong momentum across industrial and brand manufacturing. inriver, a software company that powers the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced the appointments of industry veterans Brooke Cunningham to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brad Habansky to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The moves build on increased business momentum and expansion into the U.S. market, a result of the tremendous adoption of inriver’s SaaS-based PIM by global B2B marketing and sales teams.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Helps Guitar Center Tune its Business for Increased Customer Demand
The world’s largest musical instrument retailer to improve performance by more than 30 percent and over 40 percent in data platform savings by moving its core systems to Exadata Database Service on OCI. Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, has moved to Oracle Exadata Database Service on...
Saudi Lime Selects Infor Cloud to Help Drive Digital Transformation Strategy
Leading producer of limestone products digitizes its business to raise efficiency and support industrial and manufacturing growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Saudi Lime Industries Co. (SLIC), a Saudi Arabia-based producer and supplier of limestone products, has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help simplify and automate its business and processes.
ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development
ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
