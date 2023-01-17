Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shot in Southwest DC: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday, police say. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of First Street at about 10:40 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Police said they found the man inside a residential building with gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
Two Dead, 3 Firefighters Hospitalized In Temple Hills Blaze
Two people were killed and three firefighters were hospitalized in a blaze that broke out Saturday, Jan. 21 in Prince George's County. Crews arrived to the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills to find flames shooting out of a one-story home around 10 p.m. Two adults were found...
Woman with outstanding warrant arrested after stabbing DC police officer in the face several times, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested and charged after she stabbed a D.C. police officer in the face several times Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. DC police said officers from the Fifth District responded to a residence on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast for...
15-year-old shot and killed in Windsor Mill
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the unit block of Shadwell Court on Saturday evening.
3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC
Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
WTOP
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC
D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
fox5dc.com
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
Suspects wanted in SE DC shooting that caused crash where 8 people were injured
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects involved in a shooting that led to a crash Wednesday night where eight people were injured. EMS workers said four of those injured were juveniles. Editor's Note: The video above...
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
Bay Net
Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center
UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion Robbery
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
Investigators search for cause of Southeast DC house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that scorched the outer wall of a 2-story home in Southeast.
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
mocoshow.com
Fifteen-Year-Old Charged with Strong-Arm Carjacking in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a Germantown 15-year-old with a strong-arm carjacking in Germantown. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:44 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 19800 Century Blvd. for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
Police Investigating Safeway Carjacking
Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a carjacking that occurred Thursday evening at the Safeway in downtown Silver Spring. An MCPD spokesperson said that officers responded at approximately 6:52 p.m. on Thursday to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for a report of an armed carjacking. A Toyota Camry was stolen from a female victim by the suspects, who were armed with a firearm. The suspects then fled the scene.
NBC Washington
2 Suspects Charged in Death of Missing Virginia Man
Police charged a 17-year-old and 19-year-old in the death of a missing Virginia man whose body authorities believe was recovered in Maryland, Prince William County police said. Police say 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was killed during a drug transaction before Christmas. His family reported him missing from Woodbridge Dec. 21. Guerrero’s...
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting
Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14, on the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, NW. According to a press release, at about 12:08 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victims and then fled the scene.
