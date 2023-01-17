ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shot in Southwest DC: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday, police say. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of First Street at about 10:40 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Police said they found the man inside a residential building with gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
LANHAM, MD
DC News Now

3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC

Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center

UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion Robbery

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Fifteen-Year-Old Charged with Strong-Arm Carjacking in Germantown

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a Germantown 15-year-old with a strong-arm carjacking in Germantown. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:44 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 19800 Century Blvd. for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Safeway Carjacking

Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a carjacking that occurred Thursday evening at the Safeway in downtown Silver Spring. An MCPD spokesperson said that officers responded at approximately 6:52 p.m. on Thursday to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for a report of an armed carjacking. A Toyota Camry was stolen from a female victim by the suspects, who were armed with a firearm. The suspects then fled the scene.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

2 Suspects Charged in Death of Missing Virginia Man

Police charged a 17-year-old and 19-year-old in the death of a missing Virginia man whose body authorities believe was recovered in Maryland, Prince William County police said. Police say 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was killed during a drug transaction before Christmas. His family reported him missing from Woodbridge Dec. 21. Guerrero’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14, on the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, NW. According to a press release, at about 12:08 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victims and then fled the scene.

