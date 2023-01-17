ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, AK

Western Gull with Rainbow

If you are interested in traveling to Homer, AK with me in FEB/MAR 2023 to photograph Bald Eagles, shoot me an e-mail for late registration discount info. Several folks are in the process of registering so do not tarry. The first IPT is looking sold out as I await the last deposit check.
