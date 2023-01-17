ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osgirl5
5d ago

I just read recently Pennsylvania’s extra help well end this month that extra deposit everybody was getting last one is done i’m not sure why they’re doing this with groceries prices being what they are, but I’m sure there is gonna be plenty of complaining, we had crap to vote for, Pennsylvania’s are in trouble, and I don’t mean that because of the extra snap being stopped, but we do have a whole bunch from citizens. Well excuse me noncitizens that need help and that’s probably where it is going to.

Kara Baird
5d ago

more help for people who don't work and keep popping out kids.....no help for people who work own a home and have kids.....unreal

YouSoundStupid
5d ago

Not everyone on SNAP benefits don't work! They are also for the working poor.Get some education!

