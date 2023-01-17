Read full article on original website
Osgirl5
5d ago
I just read recently Pennsylvania’s extra help well end this month that extra deposit everybody was getting last one is done i’m not sure why they’re doing this with groceries prices being what they are, but I’m sure there is gonna be plenty of complaining, we had crap to vote for, Pennsylvania’s are in trouble, and I don’t mean that because of the extra snap being stopped, but we do have a whole bunch from citizens. Well excuse me noncitizens that need help and that’s probably where it is going to.
10
Kara Baird
5d ago
more help for people who don't work and keep popping out kids.....no help for people who work own a home and have kids.....unreal
23
YouSoundStupid
5d ago
Not everyone on SNAP benefits don't work! They are also for the working poor.Get some education!
14
Related
proclaimerscv.com
Pennsylvanians Can Now Apply for Tax Credit, Direct Payment Worth Up To $975; When To Receive Extra Cash?
Hundreds of thousands of Americans must act quickly to qualify for tax credit and direct payouts of up to $975. Residents of Pennsylvania who are elderly or disabled will be eligible for a property tax and rent rebate starting in 2023, and applications are already being accepted. Americans are also...
wtae.com
Pa. monthly unemployment rate lowest ever at 3.9%
HARRISBURG, Pa. — December marked a new record low for unemployment in Pennsylvania. The commonwealth's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.9%. Pennsylvania's rate was 1.6 percentage points below its December 2021 level. From April 2020 to December 2022, the Keystone State...
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
Applications for 2023 Pennsylvania House Scholarship Available
High school seniors interested in receiving financial assistance to help pay for college can now apply for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ Scholarship. Each year the program awards a four-year scholarship to two students preparing for post-secondary education. It is open to graduating high school seniors who are Pennsylvania residents with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university or career school as a full-time student.
phillyvoice.com
As Josh Shapiro takes office, could 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes recreational marijuana?
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has long been a proponent of legalizing recreational marijuana, calling on the state to follow the paths of others in the region — New Jersey, New York and Maryland — that have passed laws in recent years. When New Jersey legalized marijuana nearly two...
Options for Naloxone available over the counter at Pennsylvania pharmacies
Pennsylvania has been in the throes of an opioid epidemic for much of the past decade. People are dying from heroin and now fentanyl overdoses. It only got worse during the COVID pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has a standing order for pharmacies across the state to make the...
abc27.com
FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance
(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban
In a change from the Wolf administration, the executive order allows some exceptions, such as awards, T-shirts, occasional meals or beverages, pens, notepads, or mugs. The post Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
2022 Property Tax and Rent Rebate Applications Available Now
Forms for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are now available for eligible Pennsylvanians to begin claiming rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Remember – you do not need to pay anyone for assistance to apply for the rebates. Help is available from my office at no charge.
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Pennsylvania using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WGAL
Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters
Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
local21news.com
Living in poverty, a very real struggle for many people in Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Real stories from real people here in Central PA-living in poverty. CBS 21 News is taking a closer look at what some of our neighbors are dealing with. January is National Poverty Awareness Month and CBS 21's Hallie Jacobs talked with families who know...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 19: Cases, hospitalizations down again
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2023, there were 10,902 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 17. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number of […]
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Flu cases have dropped again in Pennsylvania, continuing a weeks-long decline that’s the mirror opposite of the alarming spike that began weeks earlier than normal. But it’s not all rosy in Pennsylvania: COVID-19 deaths rose 65% in a week to the highest level in months, although still well below the deadliest stretches of the pandemic in Pennsylvania.
There’s a nursing shortage, but the PA licensing board is keeping applicants waiting | PennLive letters
Have you ever had a medical emergency? A friend or family member collapsed?. Nurses, doctors, and nurse practitioners are the life-saving link between saving a life and a tragic death. Pennsylvania has a critical shortage of nurses, nurse practitioners, and doctors. There have been many people who have stepped up and graduated to fill some of the gaps.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania health officials concerned about falling vaccination rates in kids
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Childhood vaccination rates across the country and the Commonwealth have declined from pre-COVID levels, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. “Rubella and measles specifically are very contagious, so the less people that get vaccinated the more likely we’re gonna see these types of viruses...
WJAC TV
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
