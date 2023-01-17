Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:51 p.m. EST
Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton plow while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe. In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed appreciation for support and added that “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies, among other roles.
Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks
The issue appeared to move close to a resolution late Sunday when Germany's top diplomat said her country would not object if Poland decided to send some of its Leopards to Ukraine.
US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Advocates say the Biden administration has agreed to lower part of a border wall planned in the southwest corner of the continental United States. Construction paused in August at Friendship Park, which was inaugurated in 1971 by then-first lady Pat Nixon as a symbol of ties between the U.S. and Mexico. For decades, visitors could easily converse between San Diego and Tijuana, but access gradually diminished from the U.S. over the last 15 years. U.S. Customs and Border Protection isn’t releasing details. But the agency says the revised design satisfies border security needs and responds to community concerns.
How (and where) to watch the AP Top 25 Movies online
Glittering rock ‘n’ roll, women warriors and kings, spellbinding multiverses and stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the AP Top 25 Movies list. The list was determined by our panel of 26 journalists from across the U.S. Some of last year’s best films are still in theaters, but many are also available to stream online now.
Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys are visiting Kosovo as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions with Serbia, and possibly reach a reconciliation agreement. Envoys from the U.S. and the EU on Friday were joined by those of France, Germany and Italy to meet with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Later in the day they move to Belgrade to meet with President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss the next steps in the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. It is not clear whether there is any new proposal or what step the bloc will undertake. Tensions have been high in Kosovo since 2008 when it proclaimed independence from Serbia, which has refused to recognize it.
Venezuela frees former spy chief who defied Nicolás Maduro
MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government has released a former spy chief for the late Hugo Chavez who spent nearly five years in prison for spearheading a movement of disgruntled leftists that defied President Nicolás Maduro’s rule. Miguel Rodríguez Torres departed his homeland Saturday to live in exile in Spain. That’s according to someone close to Rodríguez Torres who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the release hadn’t yet been announced by the Maduro government. A former army major general with deep ties inside Venezuela’s military, Rodríguez Torres cut his teeth as revolutionary stalwart by partaking in a failed 1992 coup led by Chavez. But he was accused of treason in 2018 after questioning Maduro’s economic policy.
