AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:51 p.m. EST

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton plow while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe. In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed appreciation for support and added that “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies, among other roles.
US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Advocates say the Biden administration has agreed to lower part of a border wall planned in the southwest corner of the continental United States. Construction paused in August at Friendship Park, which was inaugurated in 1971 by then-first lady Pat Nixon as a symbol of ties between the U.S. and Mexico. For decades, visitors could easily converse between San Diego and Tijuana, but access gradually diminished from the U.S. over the last 15 years. U.S. Customs and Border Protection isn’t releasing details. But the agency says the revised design satisfies border security needs and responds to community concerns.
How (and where) to watch the AP Top 25 Movies online

Glittering rock ‘n’ roll, women warriors and kings, spellbinding multiverses and stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the AP Top 25 Movies list. The list was determined by our panel of 26 journalists from across the U.S. Some of last year’s best films are still in theaters, but many are also available to stream online now.
Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys are visiting Kosovo as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions with Serbia, and possibly reach a reconciliation agreement. Envoys from the U.S. and the EU on Friday were joined by those of France, Germany and Italy to meet with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Later in the day they move to Belgrade to meet with President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss the next steps in the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. It is not clear whether there is any new proposal or what step the bloc will undertake. Tensions have been high in Kosovo since 2008 when it proclaimed independence from Serbia, which has refused to recognize it.
Venezuela frees former spy chief who defied Nicolás Maduro

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government has released a former spy chief for the late Hugo Chavez who spent nearly five years in prison for spearheading a movement of disgruntled leftists that defied President Nicolás Maduro’s rule. Miguel Rodríguez Torres departed his homeland Saturday to live in exile in Spain. That’s according to someone close to Rodríguez Torres who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the release hadn’t yet been announced by the Maduro government. A former army major general with deep ties inside Venezuela’s military, Rodríguez Torres cut his teeth as revolutionary stalwart by partaking in a failed 1992 coup led by Chavez. But he was accused of treason in 2018 after questioning Maduro’s economic policy.

