Global Software Services Provider Introduces New Vice President and Director Additions to Sales and Operations Teams as the Company Continues to Expand Its Services World-Wide. Chetu, a global provider of software development services, today announced four new appointments to its leadership team. The appointments include Paul Bracht, who is now Vice President of Sales, Lenny Steinman and Jeff Parcheta, who have each been promoted to Directors of Sales, and Akash Sinha, who was promoted to Director of Operations.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO