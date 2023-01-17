Read full article on original website
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
Chetu Announces New Additions to Leadership Team as Company Sustains Double-Digit Growth
Global Software Services Provider Introduces New Vice President and Director Additions to Sales and Operations Teams as the Company Continues to Expand Its Services World-Wide. Chetu, a global provider of software development services, today announced four new appointments to its leadership team. The appointments include Paul Bracht, who is now Vice President of Sales, Lenny Steinman and Jeff Parcheta, who have each been promoted to Directors of Sales, and Akash Sinha, who was promoted to Director of Operations.
Airgram Brings Advanced Meeting Agenda Templates Features for Customer Success Managers
Airgram has updated its meeting recording and transcribing tool to help companies improve their customer success strategies. This updated AI-powered virtual assistant comes with tons of free meeting agenda templates, improved speaker recognition, and key moments highlighting functions for your meeting review and follow-up. “The latest Airgram update makes it...
ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development
ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
Zafin Launches New Transformation and Modernization Group
Growth fuels the addition of three IBM execs to the Zafin Leadership Team to manage the new group. Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud native product and pricing platform, announces the launch of a new Transformation & Modernization group, created to provide end-to-end management for the company’s priority banking accounts.
New Features, Functionality of Fuuz SaaS Platform and Solutions Can Position Manufacturers for Success in 2023
New features and enhanced functionality added in 2022 will make it easier for manufacturers working with Fuuz to reach productivity and efficiency goals in the new year. Through its revolutionary Extended Platform as a Service (xPaaS) set of development and integration capabilities, Fuuz connects people, processes, machines and data with user-friendly, intuitive applications that empower teams at every level of the business and make life easier on the plant floor.
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
Userlane Positioned as The Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Adoption Platform vendors. Userlane, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Userlane as a...
FourKites Bolsters its Management Team with Supply Chain Industry Veterans
Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announces it has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success. FourKites’ leadership position, rapid growth and momentum in the supply chain visibility market continue to make it a destination for top talent in the industry.
Veritonic Expands Sales and Product Teams to Meet Increased Demand for Audio Intelligence
Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today a number of new hires that bolster their commitment to providing best-in-class data and technology to brands, agencies, and platforms around the world that are leveraging audio as part of their marketing strategy. “We are excited to announce...
Discuss Announces Another Year of Record Growth of Its People Experience Platform
New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage. Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021. As CX,...
3Cloud, the Leading Microsoft Azure Services Partner, Acquires Manila-Based PGSI to Extend Global Delivery Capabilities
3Cloud, LLC. (“3Cloud”) announced that it has entered a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire People Global Solutions Inc., (“PGSI”). PGSI, headquartered in Makati City, Philippines, operates a Global Delivery Center exclusively for 3Cloud offering Azure consulting services in Application Modernization and Data Platform. With the acquisition of PGSI, 3Cloud will expand its international reach and formalize a partnership that has provided quality global delivery to clients.
Wipro opens AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada
The center will drive collaborative innovation with customers in this fast-growing tech hub. Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the opening of its newest Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada. Joining a global network of Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers, this new one will enable customers in Canada to accelerate their move to the cloud and build industry leading solutions leveraging Wipro and AWS expertise.
Straive featured as a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022 Global Report
Straive , a well-recognized leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, has been named a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics by advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services 2022 global report. Straive has been featured in multiple quadrants, including Digital Operations, Work from Home Services & Social Media CX Services, owing to its continuous emphasis on elevating customer experience through continuous process innovation and operational excellence.
Ivanti and Lookout Extend Strategic Partnership to Deliver Mobile Threat Defense as Part of Ivanti’s Unified Endpoint Management Solution
Integrated Ivanti/Lookout solution provides organizations with end-to-end visibility and control over their mobile devices and cloud services, reducing the risk of a security breach. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets from cloud to edge and Lookout, Inc., the endpoint...
Faye named Zendesk North American GTM Partner of the Year
From more than 3,500 partners, Zendesk named Faye the North American Partner of the Year for demonstrating outstanding results in innovation, expansion, growth and implementation. Faye has been named the 2022 Zendesk GTM North American Partner of the Year. The annual honor showcases leading businesses around the world who demonstrate...
HCLTech is Fastest-Growing India-Headquartered IT Services Brand Among Global Top 10 IT Companies
HCLTech has been recognized as the fastest-growing India-headquartered IT services brand among the Top 10 IT services companies globally, according to 2023 Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services 25 report. According to the report, released at the World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos today, HCLTech’s brand value grew by...
FieldRoutes Launches Mobile App to Deliver Sales and Service Functionality for Employees in the Field
New mobile solution helps employees sell, upsell, and provide superior service to customers. FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company and a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, announced the launch of its new FieldRoutes Mobile app. The new app helps increase efficiencies and sales opportunities for field employees and sales personnel by providing the ability to immediately schedule, service, and sell to customers, all while in the field. Combining the power of the previously released PestRoutes® Tech and PestRoutes Sales apps, FieldRoutes Mobile simplifies the process of acquiring new business and servicing customers.
Klue Acquires DoubleCheck Research Bolstering Win-Loss Services
Klue solidifies its position as the leader in the competitive enablement space and continues to scale. Klue, the category leader in competitive enablement, announced the acquisition of DoubleCheck Research. DoubleCheck is an established leader in win-loss analysis, which helps organizations improve win rates by examining why they are winning and losing business. Klue’s platform will now be the premiere source of truth for buyer intelligence and competitive insights —by acquiring DoubleCheck and win/loss capabilities, Klue moves one step closer to its vision of becoming the all-in-one compete platform for its customers.
Creatio Partners with InfoBeans Inc. to Further Evangelize No-code Worldwide
The new partnership will open additional opportunities for global enterprises to tap into the power of no-code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with InfoBeans Inc. InfoBeans Inc. is a publicly listed Digital Transformation and Product Engineering service provider with 1700+ members onboard. With the new partnership, Creatio further strengthens its ability to ensure genuine care, while providing a top-notch no-code platform to businesses worldwide.
