A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Birdzi and Ideal by Design House Team Up to Reimagine How Grocers Connect with Shoppers Through the Weekly Ad Circular
Regional grocers, Coborn’s and Hornbacher’s, saw improvements in digital engagement after completing phase one of the joint integration. Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced a new partnership with Ideal by Design House. Together, the two solution providers are revolutionizing the weekly ad circular for grocers. After completing phase one of the integration and implementing the Birdzi and Design House collaboration in 12 stores, the retailer is expanding the project to all Coborn’s and Hornbacher’s locations.
Userlane Positioned as The Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Adoption Platform vendors. Userlane, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Userlane as a...
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Helps Guitar Center Tune its Business for Increased Customer Demand
The world’s largest musical instrument retailer to improve performance by more than 30 percent and over 40 percent in data platform savings by moving its core systems to Exadata Database Service on OCI. Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, has moved to Oracle Exadata Database Service on...
Quadient Expands Impress Platform in Ireland With Cloud-Based Document Delivery Solution, Quadient Impress Distribute
Delivery solution enables SMBs to send communications over any channel, from virtually anywhere, smoothing the transition to digital. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced the arrival of Quadient Impress Distribute in Ireland, a cloud-based multi-channel document delivery solution that supports small and medium businesses (SMBs) in moving towards digital processes and improving customer satisfaction. Along with other modules of the Quadient Impress platform, SMBs can now use a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application to prepare and send outbound communications, over any channel, using a desktop in almost any location, while automatically using customers’ preferred delivery channel. Users can minimise distracting and laborious tasks for employees, freeing them to focus on higher-value, core tasks; and optimise the flow of business.
Kimes Ranch Selects the CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite for Supply Chain Management and Warehouse Logistics
CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced that Kimes Ranch, a leading western wear retail brand, has selected its award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry Enterprise Suite for end-to-end ERP and warehousing/logistics management. The company will implement BlueCherry to optimize their inventory control, and gain greater visibility into their supply chain and distribution activities all from one platform.
Veritonic Expands Sales and Product Teams to Meet Increased Demand for Audio Intelligence
Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today a number of new hires that bolster their commitment to providing best-in-class data and technology to brands, agencies, and platforms around the world that are leveraging audio as part of their marketing strategy. “We are excited to announce...
BigCommerce Taps Technology and Ecommerce Veteran Mark Adams to Lead EMEA Growth
Former Attraqt CEO returns to BigCommerce to take EMEA to the next level of enterprise growth and accelerate path to profitability. BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, announced that ecommerce industry veteran Mark Adams will join the company as senior vice president and general manager for EMEA.
Tripleseat, the Premier Event Management Platform for Restaurants, Hotels, and Unique Venues, Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2022
Innovative software and commitment to exceptional customer service have contributed to success. Tripleseat, the premier event management software for the hospitality industry, announced that it has achieved double-digit growth in 2022. The company’s innovative software, which streamlines the event planning process for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, and its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, have contributed to this impressive growth.
CGI Strengthens Its Partnership With Sap, Adding “RISE With SAP” to Its End-To-End Services Portfolio
CGI announced it is strengthening its long-standing global partnership with SAP by adding RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA. The RISE with SAP certification enables CGI to accelerate clients’ transitions to the cloud. With this new certification, CGI is well positioned to modernize ERP solutions for a broader segment of the market and offer enhanced end-to-end capabilities for its clients, allowing them to focus on their holistic digitization and accelerate business outcomes.
Straive featured as a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022 Global Report
Straive , a well-recognized leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, has been named a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics by advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services 2022 global report. Straive has been featured in multiple quadrants, including Digital Operations, Work from Home Services & Social Media CX Services, owing to its continuous emphasis on elevating customer experience through continuous process innovation and operational excellence.
Zafin Launches New Transformation and Modernization Group
Growth fuels the addition of three IBM execs to the Zafin Leadership Team to manage the new group. Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud native product and pricing platform, announces the launch of a new Transformation & Modernization group, created to provide end-to-end management for the company’s priority banking accounts.
Everise Repositions Branding to Cement Evolution as End-to-End Customer Service Player
Launches new corporate slogan “Champions of customer happiness” and brand video. Leading customer service company Everise announced today the launch of its new brand repositioning, which includes a refreshed visual identity and the new brand tagline, “Champions of Customer Happiness”. As of January 2023, Everise is...
Wipro opens AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada
The center will drive collaborative innovation with customers in this fast-growing tech hub. Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the opening of its newest Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada. Joining a global network of Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers, this new one will enable customers in Canada to accelerate their move to the cloud and build industry leading solutions leveraging Wipro and AWS expertise.
Bluedot Releases Retail Industry Predictions for 2023
Buy now, pay later accelerates, more EV stations at malls, sustainable delivery, and merging the online and offline customer experience are all key trends expected to take hold in 2023. Bluedot, a customer arrival platform that empowers businesses to provide real-time interactions, contextualized marketing engagements, and pickup solutions, today revealed...
Creatio Partners with InfoBeans Inc. to Further Evangelize No-code Worldwide
The new partnership will open additional opportunities for global enterprises to tap into the power of no-code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with InfoBeans Inc. InfoBeans Inc. is a publicly listed Digital Transformation and Product Engineering service provider with 1700+ members onboard. With the new partnership, Creatio further strengthens its ability to ensure genuine care, while providing a top-notch no-code platform to businesses worldwide.
Venti Technologies Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Appointments to Accelerate Growth
Venti Technologies, the world leader in autonomous supply chain logistics, has appointed two senior leaders to power growth. Roy Quek is advising the company on its market expansion and fast-build strategies. He brings a proven track record as a South East Asian government and business leader, successful private investor, and valued advisor to major private equity and venture capital funds.
ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development
ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
Discuss Announces Another Year of Record Growth of Its People Experience Platform
New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage. Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021. As CX,...
Contrast Security Hires Andrew Vallila as its New CRO
Successful sales executive will leverage extensive background in cybersecurity revenue to lead sales and expand growth. Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, announced the appointment of Andrew (Andy) Vallila as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Vallila...
