Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
LPD responds to multiple shootings Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department and other first responders spent Saturday morning engaged in calls related to gun violence that ultimately resulted in the death of a teen in one instance. According to LPD, at 10:19 a.m. officers were called out to a home near 18th...
klkntv.com
LPD responds to shooting near South 14th Street & Old Farm Road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police reportedly responded to a shooting in the area of South 14th Street and Old Farm Road early Saturday morning. This is one of the many calls that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating according to Chief Ewins. We will update this story as more...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: 42-year-old man injured in south Lincoln shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a shooting near South 14th Street and Old Farm Road. According to LPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
klkntv.com
Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
klkntv.com
Fire causes $175,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home, LFR says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue says a fire at a northwest Lincoln home on Thursday caused around $175,000 in damage. Firefighters put out the blaze near Northwest Fourth Street and West Belmont Avenue after being called to the area around 9:30 p.m. Neighbors reported the fire,...
1011now.com
Portion of West A Street to close Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed for the third phase of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday. According to officials, this work is scheduled to be completed by March 31.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old Lincoln resident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old male. According to LPD, the shooting happened following a neighborhood disturbance at approximately 10:19 a.m. Officers found the shooting victim outside of a residence in the area of 18th Street...
KETV.com
Lincoln police: 18-year-old dead, 29-year-old arrested after shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said a neighborhood disturbance led to an 18-year-old shot dead and a 29-year-old arrested. LPD said officers were called to the area of 18th Street and Euclid Avenue around 10:19 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance that resulted in a shooting. Officers said they found...
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup, semi pulling flatbed...collide southwest of Beatrice
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska highway accident Friday morning, fortunately caused no injuries. The collision between a pickup and a semi pulling a flatbed trailer with construction equipment, collided at U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 61st Road, about three miles southwest of Beatrice. "The truck was westbound on 136...the...
klkntv.com
More than a dozen units called to Lincoln house fire on a hazardous Thursday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln on Thursday morning. This all started near 49th Street and Pioneers Boulevard just before 2:45 a.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews closed part of the area down as they battled the blaze.
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
KETV.com
Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination overturned
OMAHA, Neb. — Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination has been overturned. She is now on administrative leave from the department as an internal investigation is still active. This comes after an arbitrator found that the investigation that led to her firing was mishandled, but the police...
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man enters not guilty plea to manslaughter for fatal Labor Day crash
A 23-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter for a crash last Labor Day that killed one of his passengers. Dylan Will had been set for arraignment on Wednesday but instead entered the plea in a filed, written waiver. He hasn't yet been set for trial. Lincoln Police...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police hand out handgun lockboxes to protect kids, stop thieves
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is out of handgun lockboxes after passing them out for free this week. The department said it appreciates the interest in securing handguns in Lincoln homes. Police said the responsible storing of firearms keeps deadly weapons out of the hands of...
klkntv.com
LFR crews participate in ice rescue training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire and Rescue was out on Holmes Lake Friday for ice rescue training. This is training they do every year to make sure their members learn and remember this life-saving skill. With temperatures in the upper 30s and it being a sunny day, it...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab burglar hits Omaha gas station
OMAHA, Neb. — A smash-and-grab burglar struck at a gas station earlier this month, not taking what you'd expect. At 1 a.m. on Jan. 7, the suspect smashed the front doors of Moe's Mart near 82nd and Maple streets. Security footage showed him going up to the counter, before...
WOWT
La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
klkntv.com
Nebraska state troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state troopers have been hard at work over the past two days as snow and ice accumulated across the state. Troopers have responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents. Troopers responded to 42 crashes and helped 385 motorists who had either slid off the...
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
Comments / 0