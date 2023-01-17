Read full article on original website
John Ogara
5d ago
why doesn't the aclu care about the kids at the daycare facility? why does the aclu think common criminals and drug addicts are worth more than innocent kids?
Mark Griffin
5d ago
yea, but let's understand and say nothing about illegal immigrants either wait until next year when you see the prices of produce. Oh yea, it's coming illegal immigrants are destroying farm land as they run through planted fields, and you people wish to point fingers at the homeless. Most of you sound like Democrat Voters 🤔
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu releases
Concord, NH – This week, Governor Chris Sununu released the final report and recommendations compiled by the Governor’s Commission on Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets. “When I established the Commission nearly a year ago, I directed the members to make recommendations that would promote economic growth, foster innovation, and meet changing customer needs while ensuring safety, soundness, and consumer protection,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “This report is comprehensive and timely, providing specific recommendations that would establish New Hampshire as a leading jurisdiction for the development of sound and effective applications of blockchain technologies, including proposals to clarify current laws and to support law enforcement in its efforts to protect New Hampshire consumers and investors. I would like to thank commission members for their diligent efforts in this undertaking.”
manchesterinklink.com
Committee weighs returning firearm rights to ex-felons
CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety met to hear testimony on several bills. Here is a recap of what they heard. The first bill of the day sought to curb potential corruption by local government officials...
WCAX
Reports of hate crimes have grown in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The number of hate crime complaints being reported in New Hampshire has grown in the nearly six years since the state set up a dedicated civil rights unit in the attorney general’s office. The office received 187 hate crime complaints statewide in 2022, up...
WMUR.com
Bill would make brass knuckles, other street-fighting weapons legal in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Street-fighting weapons, such as brass knuckles and blackjacks, would be made legal in New Hampshire under a bill filed by Republicans at the State House. The bill introduced Friday afternoon would lift the ban on brass knuckles, blackjacks and slungshots. "There's no reason to have a...
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
These 10 New Hampshire Restaurants Are Totally Underrated
I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times, they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 110 Grill. They basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
WMUR.com
Democratic New Hampshire lawmakers propose big hike in minimum wage
CONCORD, N.H. — A big boost in the minimum wage is being proposed by New Hampshire lawmakers. Democratic state representatives want to establish a state minimum wage of $13.25 cents an hour, but opponents say small businesses could struggle to make ends meet under that mandate. With the cost...
pupvine.com
15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog
If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
Logan Lever Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple in the woods is indicted
A Vermont man who stands accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple as they hiked up a trail in April 2022 was indicted by a New Hampshire Grand Jury in connection with the murders. Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, was indicted on several charges in connection with...
WCAX
Who’s policing the police? A look at law enforcement oversight in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont state troopers faced disciplinary action in the first six months of last year. That information was released this week in a regular report by the State Police Advisory Commission, a body that provides oversight of state police conduct. It comes as residents of Burlington...
These Are 4 New Hampshire Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Laws are important, as we all know. They help maintain order and keep us safe. With the new year having officially kicked off, several new laws will be taking affect in New Hampshire in 2023. The New Hampshire Public Radio (nphr) highlighted four of these laws in a recent article, so let's take a look at what they entail below:
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
Accused White Supremacists Charged Over New Hampshire Stunt
A pair of Nationalist Social Club 131 members were arrested in New Hampshire on Tuesday, one of whom was allegedly the founder of the white supremacist group, according to the New Hampshire state Department of Justice. Authorities say Christopher Hood and Leo Anthony Cullinan trespassed and violated New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Act when they hung banners off a Route 1 overpass in Portsmouth that read “Keep New England White.” Their sentiments were “clearly motivated by race,” a criminal complaint says, noting that NSC-131, as an unincorporated association, can be held liable for the violations since a dozen members were involved...
