ComicBook
Saturday Night Live's M3GAN 2.0 Sketch Features Surprise Appearance by Star
Saturday Night Live imagined what M3GAN 2.0 will look like with a new sketch featuring a surprise appearance by one of the stars of the film! M3GAN really took over the box office this year as following a number of trailers that immediately went viral, the film was such a success in its opening week that it was no surprise to find that the Horror film was already going to return with a sequel. It's such a big deal online that Saturday Night Live just had to address it with the first new episode of the series for the year.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 4 Teaser: Watch
Trigun Stampede is now making its way through its new reboot's story as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what is coming next with the teaser trailer for Episode 4 of the series! The reboot has been introducing fans to a whole new take on the world from Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action manga with the first few episodes of its run so far, and it's only the beginning as there are still many others that need to make their way to the action in the reboot as well.
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
ComicBook
Big Sky Star Jensen Ackles Speaks Out on His Surprising Future After Season 3 Finale
Jensen Ackles has been a television staple for the past few decades, thanks to memorable appearances in the likes of Smallville, Supernatural, and The Boys. Ackles' most recent television role has been as Sheriff Beau Arlen in ABC's Big Sky, the mystery series that just recently wrapped its third season. There has been speculation from the jump that Ackles might only appear in Season 3 of the series (subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails) and the events of the finale definitely fueled that ambiguity even further. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles addressed the possibility of him returning for future episodes of the series, after Beau survived the Season 3 finale.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Is Directed by the Video Game's Co-Creator
The second episode of The Last of Us on HBO was directed by the video game's own co-creator. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved video games of all-time and that's thanks to the very talented team at Naughty Dog. A lot of incredibly smart people worked together to bring this story to life and while some key people led the charge, it was a team effort by all accounts. However, the core story is the brainchild of a man by the name of Neil Druckmann. He has worked closely with various writers and co-directors on the series, but he is often credited as the one steering the narrative.
ComicBook
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Shares Promising Update About 2023 Release Date
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor Yuri Lowenthal has shared a promising new update about the upcoming PlayStation 5 sequel's release date. A little more than a month ago, Insomniac Games and PlayStation revealed to fans that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was slated to launch at some point in fall 2023. Although this announcement caused quite a bit of excitement, some fans expressed hesitancy given how many video game delays have transpired in recent years. Luckily, based on what Lowenthal has recently said, it doesn't sound like the title will end up slipping beyond 2023.
ComicBook
Scooby-Doo Goes Anime With This Mystery Inc. Makeover
These days, Scooby-Doo is back in the headlines, and the sleuth's gang is to thank. HBO Max stirred up all sorts of debates with its release of Velma, and the entire Mystery Inc. crew was thrown into the Internet's ring. It seems like everyone is reliving the series' best projects, and now, one fan has netizens begging for a full-on anime thanks to an adorable makeover.
ComicBook
One Piece Drops Animation Bombshell With Kaido vs Yamato: Watch
One Piece has been around for decades at this point, and plenty of fans thought the show had nothing up its sleeve to surprise them. Of course, that all changed when Toei Animation kicked off the show's Wano Country saga. The story has been wild from the start, and One Piece's team has popped off with truly amazing animation. And now, another animator has stepped up with an animated clip worthy of a hall of fame.
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Recovery Update
Jeremy Renner posted another update from his recovery after that nasty snow plow accident. The Hawkeye actor has been showing fans some of the process since he was admitted to the hospital. But, now he's in physical therapy on the long road back. Renner revealed that he's broken more than 30 bones in the accident. Even with that staggering number, doctors are confident that he'll make a full recovery. In a humorous manner, the Marvel star hints that his New Year's Resolutions have changed quite a bit because of that day. But, he's remaining positive and thanking all the fans for the absolute deluge of love that has come his way. Hollywood and the Internet at large have been hanging on every word from his Instagram for updates. Check out the latest picture and his message down below.
ComicBook
Naruto Just Proved Kawaki Can Be a Terrifying Villain
In the world of Naruto, few people have life harder than parents. It seems any kid in the series is fated for war or strife as the Konoha 11 learned years ago. Even in Boruto, the world's peace is only surface level, so it makes raising a good kid hard. Naruto and Hinata have found that out with their own brood, and now their adopted son just showed how even the nicest parents can bring around a devastating child.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Celebrates Gentle's Return
Over the years, My Hero Academia has dropped its share of emotional cliffhangers, and they never get any easier to swallow. From overdue reunions to major reveals, the series has done it all, and it just did so once again. This time, My Hero Academia has fans tearing up over a character's awaited comeback, and it proves villains shouldn't be written off as lost causes.
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman's Latest Post Has Wolverine Fans VERY Excited
For a while, Marvel fans thought Hugh Jackman was done playing Wolverine after Logan was released in 2017, but it was announced back in September that the star would be donning the iconic claws once again in Deadpool 3. The actor will be joining his longtime frenemy, Ryan Reynolds, and the duo has promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Fans have a lot of hopes for Jackman's Wolverine return, and one thing they really want to see is him in the character's classic costume. The original ending of The Wolverine (2013) saw Jackman getting the costume, but it was cut from the film, and he's never been seen wearing it. Today, the actor shared a photo to his Instagram stories that has fans very excited about a potential classic costume appearance.
ComicBook
Pokemon Deals Ash His First Major Loss as World Champion
Pokemon recently had Ash Ketchum break through his biggest victory yet as he became the World Champion following his win during the World Coronation Series, but the newest episode of the series revealed that Ash still has a lot to learn as he has been dealt his first major loss as the champion. Pokemon Journeys set Ash on a winning streak that saw him winning battle after battle until he became the best trainer in the world, but as the anime gets ready to say goodbye, Ash is also learning that he's far from being an actual master during the events of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift
Since debuting on Nintendo Switch back in November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has given players a plethora of free Mystery Gifts to claim. Today, The Pokemon Company made another one available, and it can be claimed with the code T0KUSE1STUDY. That code will grant players an Ability Capsule, which is actually pretty handy. Ability Capsules can be used to change a Pokemon's Ability type, though it does not work for Hidden Abilities. It's a neat little option, especially for those that get into Pokemon's competitive scene! The Mystery Gift is available now, and can be redeemed through February 28th.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New Ghost Rider Series
Even though Ghost Rider has long been a staple of Marvel's horror offerings, the Spirit of Vengeance's popularity has risen drastically over the past few years. So much so, there's a point this year the character will have a major role in a handful of different series at the same time. In addition to the ongoing main Ghost Rider title by Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith, a version of the character is returning in a new Cosmic Ghost Rider mini-series in March. That's not to forget the upcoming Ghost Rider and Wolverine cross-over event or a fourth title that will feature one of the most popular iterations of the character.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home Storyboards Reveal Yet Another Villain Marvel Cut
When Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released Spider-Man: No Way Home fans didn't know what to expect. I mean, sure, there were a bunch of rumors that turned out to be true and kind of spoiled major parts of the movies, but the way these movies work, the trailers were edited so well that you still didn't know what would happen. Villains from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Marguire's Spider-Man movies were set to appear. But the film was lacking a villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to take on. Holland did have some help in the movie, with Garfield and Maguire also returning for the movie, but it seems that there was almost one more villain for all three Spider-Men to take on. Marvel artist Phil Langone revealed a new storyboard that reveals that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) almost appeared in the film after his untimely death in the previous movie. The scene would have been after the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and was ultimately scrapped. You can check it out below.
ComicBook
The Punisher vs Captain America: Marvel Teases Huge Fight
In case you haven't been keeping up, The Punisher is having a bit of an identity crisis. During his latest comic series from Jason Aaron and Jesús Saiz, Frank Castle has found himself atop The Hand, the ancient clan of assassins and murderers. He's been grappling with Daredevil as of late and before too long at all, Ol' Frank is going to spar with Captain America.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Revisits Edgerunners With Lucy Cosplay
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was such a successful anime adaptation that it routinely was voted on by critics and fans alike as one of the best new anime series to arrive in 2022. With the original Netflix series having a fairly conclusive ending, we might never see a season two of the series, though fans can dive back to Night City if they pick up a controller and enter CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. Now, one fan has brought back the biggest female protagonist of the series, Lucy.
