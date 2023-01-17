ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Catherine Louise Lewis, 61

FRAMINGHAM – On January 3, 2023, Catherine “Cathy” Louise Lewis passed away after an illness in Framingham, her home for three decades. She was sixty-one. Born at Fort Meade, Maryland to Shirley M. Lewis and Charles B. Lewis, Jr., Cathy grew up in Albuquerque, Georgia and Maryland. Her family moved to Wilton, CT in 1975. As a youth, Cathy read constantly, and loved music, Star Trek, astronomy and NASA. She enjoyed her friends and studies at Wilton High School, graduating in 1979.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Tara Mahnk

Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PuroClean Opens Natick Location

NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Newton-Wellesley Hospital Names Moloney President & COO

WELLESLEY – Newton-Wellesley Hospital (NWH), a member of Mass General Brigham, today, January 19, named Ellen Moloney as its next president and chief operating officer, effective March 1, 2023. She succeeds Errol R. Norwitz, MD, PhD, MBA. “Since I first joined the Newton-Wellesley family in the hospital’s laboratory a...
NEWTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State University Advertising For Health Center Director

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a director for its health center. The Director will plan and direct the personnel and operational activities of Health Services. To provide episodic and primary care to Framingham State University students. To provide health education in relation to health maintenance, preventive health care and specific disease processes to students. To conduct preventive and outreach programming for the campus community. To serve as liaison with faculty, other staff and community resources.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Melanie Anne (McDonald) Levesque, 66

FRAMINGHAM – Melanie Anne (McDonald) Levesque, 66, of Framingham, passed into God’s glory on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. For over fifteen years Melanie bravely embraced the newest treatments for breast cancer. She died with hope that her most recent clinical trial will help others with breast cancer in the future.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest

SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

State Rep. Sousa Files a Dozen Bill For New Legislative Term

FRAMINGHAM By the legislative bill filing deadline, on January 20, new State Representative Priscila Sousa filed a dozen bills. The bills included legislation building upon the foundation set by Senate President Karen Spilka’s historical work in mental health parity, collaborations with Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, Representative Kay Kahn, Framingham School District leadership, the MWRTA and other local leaders, said a press release.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Student Coordinating Art Lending at Clark University Exhibit

WORCESTER – When Ethan Quinn ’25 traveled to Israel last year for a Birthright trip, he visited a farming area known as the Salad Trail. There, he met some of the artists behind Rockets into Roses, a project that turns metal from missiles fired into the country into beautiful rose sculptures or jewelry. It was a first experience for him and something very unique to Israel.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Man With Brass Knuckles

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man yesterday, and charged him on an outstanding warrant and carrying a dangerous weapon. Police arrested at 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 Anthony J. Cavanagh, 34, of Framingham with no known address. He was arrested at 154 Waverley Street. He was “found...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 2 Injured in Arthur Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash at Arthur and Bishop streets on Tuesday, January 17. The 2-vehicle crash happened at the Southside intersection at 12:24 p.m. Two individuals were transported to MetroWest Medical Center, with injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

