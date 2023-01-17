Read full article on original website
UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
Jose Aldo to be inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame
UFC announced that former WEC and UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Modern Wing’ as a member of the Class of 2023. The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place during the 11th Annual UFC International Fight Week this summer in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Deiveson Figueiredo moving to bantamweight after UFC 283 championship loss
Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo announced that he’s moving up to the bantamweight division after his UFC 283 loss to Brandon Moreno. In was the fourth time Figueiredo and Moreno faced off inside the octagon. They fought to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December 2020. Moreno defeated Figueiredo by submission in the rematch at UFC 263. Figueiredo evened the score in the trilogy defeating Moreno by unanimous decision at UFC 270. Moreno finished Figueiredo by doctor stoppage on Saturday.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno secures title again after doctor stoppage over Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno made history on Saturday night when they were the fight UFC match-up to fight four times. Unbelievably those four fights came in a matter of just about two years. They met first on Dec. 12 where they fought to a draw in one of the...
UFC 283 Post-Fight Press Conference Video
Following UFC 283, tune in to the Post-Fight Press Conference to hear the athletes and UFC President Dana White take questions from the media. UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill took place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event was headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event former champion Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill fought for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champion Brandon Moreno met for the fourth time in a title unification bout.
Glover Teixeira announces retirement following UFC 283 loss
Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira left his gloves inside the octagon after his UFC 283 one-sided loss to Jamahal Hill. Hill busted Teixeira up throughout the five-round contest and pitched a shutout on the scorecards. Following the fight, Teixeira announced his retirement. “I think I’m too tough for my...
