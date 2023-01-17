Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Lantern Ski Saturday Evening at Robert Ney Memorial Park
The fresh snow should be a treat for cross-country skiers planning on taking part in the free Lantern Ski Event Saturday evening at the Robert Ney Memorial Park near Maple Lake. Officials with the Wright County Parks Department say the trails will be groomed and lit with lanterns to help...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season
(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
fox9.com
One injured during shooting at Brooklyn Park bowling alley
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person was injured in a shooting after a fight broke out at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park over the weekend. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said just after midnight on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot inside a bowling alley on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. Once on the scene, officers found someone outside the building who had been shot in the leg.
krwc1360.com
Kathleen Marie “Kathy” Ramthun
Age 71 of rural Montrose, passed away January 19th at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 25th from 4 to 8 PM, with a prayer service at 7, and further visitation one hour prior to services, all at the church. A Celebration of Life for Kathy Ramthun will be held Thursday, January 26th at 3 PM at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montrose. A special thank you to the nursing staff at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Arrangements were made with The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
fox9.com
3 crashes within minutes of each other at Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three crashes involving half a dozen vehicles happened within minutes of each other on a slippery stretch of Interstate-94 Sunday morning. The crashes occurred around 9 a.m. near the curve of westbound I-94 right before the entrance to Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State...
Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
KEYC
Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
Southern Minnesota News
Windom woman killed in Stearns County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County. Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau...
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
At least one dead in head-on crash in Stearns County
At least one person has died following a head-on crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. on Hwy. 23 in Munson Township when an eastbound Toyota Sienna van collided head-on with a westbound Chevy Express van. The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed the crash was...
kfgo.com
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
NEXT Weather: More snow to shovel likely by late Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS – Light snow will fall overnight Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but you'll likely have to grab your shovel when another system arrives later in the week.Rain gauges are usually hibernating this time of year, but they got an unexpected filling Monday throughout the metro, with about a half inch of precipitation in Minneapolis, and almost an inch in the Savage area.A winter weather advisory is in effect for western Minnesota and across the northern half of the state through 6 a.m. Tuesday.The National Weather Service reports that road conditions are not ideal in many parts of the state...
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses
MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
