Syracuse, NY

Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies

Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
UTICA, NY
Man Indicted for Murder in 2022 Utica Shooting on Armory Drive

An Oneida County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the city of Utica. Utica Police providing an update to their homicide investigation in what officials have called a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman.
UTICA, NY
Rome PD, Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. According to Cpt. Kevin James, police are looking for 39-year-old Steven C. Cruz of W. Thomas Street in Rome on a handful of charges including Assault.
ROME, NY
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died

Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
How To Relive Your Emo Prom Night Right Here In Central New York

When I was a young boy, my father took me into the City.....of Utica for Prom night. The biggest Emo night of the year is coming to Central New York. Mark your calendars and tell Alexa that you have a date on Ocean Avenue. Well, technically it is on Genesee Street in Utica, but Sugar We're Goin Down to the Uptown Theater on Friday February 10th at 8PM for Scene Homecoming aka the Emo Prom.
UTICA, NY
CNY Man Dies After Being Pinned By UTV

A 60-year-old Central New York man was killed in a UTV mishap in Oswego County. According to New York State Police investigators, James Potter was backing-up his UTV on an off-road trail in the town of Richland when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to rollover and pin him beneath it.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
30 Places to Eat for Cheap in Central New York

With the cost of basically everything going up, fewer people can afford to eat out. There are several places that offer great-tasting food that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. A new study by Moody's Analytics reveals that the average American is spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation. Families are spending $72 more on food. Utilities are up nearly 50 bucks and Healthcare rose almost $20 a month. The only thing that didn't see a huge jump in price is booze. It's only gone up $2.67.
UTICA, NY
Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall

As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
ONEIDA, NY
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory

For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

