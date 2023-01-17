Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 5 Car Crash With Fire
2023-01-12@11:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire— Firefighters were called for a multi-car crash on Barnum Avenue near East Avenue. Police were first on the scene and they told the firefighters that two cars were on fire which they quickly extinguished. The occupants of the black sedan facing the wrong way in the video fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. A total of five cars were involved.
DoingItLocal
TRUMBULL NEWS: DISTURBANCE ATTRACTS POLICE ATTENTION AT SHOPPING CENTER
#Trumbull CT–A large police response resulted from numerous 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the local Stop & Shop grocery store on Quality Street late Friday afternoon, but they only found one (1) man who had been knocked unconscious in an altercation between two (2) men. At about 4:30 p.m., Trumbull Police responded to a disturbance at this Quality Street shopping center, for what was originally reported as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Devon Bridge Rollover
2023-01-20@7:49pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters called for a rollover crash with entrapment on the Devon Bridge. The person was freed from the car and turned over to EMS with unknown injuries. This news report is made possible by:
New Haven Independent
33-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead On Whalley
A 33-year-old New Havener named Michael Wint was shot to death while sitting in his car on Whalley Avenue early Saturday morning, becoming the city’s fifth homicide victim this month. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell announced Wint’s homicide in an email press release sent out Saturday...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dies Following Multi-Car Crash in Bridgeport
A woman has died after a multi-car crash in Bridgeport Friday night. It all started just before 6:30 on Linen Avenue when a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling west rear ended a Honda CRV. The force of the collision forced the CRV forward and into at least three parked vehicles...
One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
Building collapse causes injuries in Wilton
WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries. The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road. Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building […]
Man dies, another wounded in New Haven Whalley Ave. double shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died and another man was injured during a double shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning. The New Haven Police Department responded to 296 Whalley Ave. around 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the parking lot and found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fryer Fire at Shop Rite
2023-01-20@7:29pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called by employees at Shop Rite at 1975 Black Rock Turnpike for a deep fryer used for cooking chicken caught fire. No word if fowl play is suspected. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
NBC New York
Victim of Fatal Tractor Trailer Overpass Fall in Westchester County ID'd as CT Driver
Police identified the victim of the fatal accident in which a tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.
NBC Connecticut
One Hospitalized After Accident During Construction in Wilton
One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident in Wilton Friday morning. Police said there was an accident at a structure on Cannon Road that is under construction. One worker was taken to an area hospital and another was treated at the scene. Officials from the Wilton...
Tractor-Trailer Goes Off Overpass in Lower Hudson Valley, Lands on Van
Police say a tragic incident unfolded Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer went off an overpass and landed on another vehicle below. The crash caused significant delays, according to Daily Voice. New York State police are still investigating the crash scene for more details. *** CBS has identified the deceased truck...
Norwalk Police make arrests, enforce law at smoke shops
NORWALK, Conn. — Recent announcements from Norwalk Police:. Norwalk detectives quickly determined a Bridgeport man had shot a man May 12 in Norwalk and after a lengthy investigation obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late November, an NPD news release said. A fugitive investigation ensued and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, arrested the suspect Wednesday in Bridgeport.
Severely Decomposed Body Found Inside Stamford Apartment
A severely decomposed body was found inside a Stamford apartment by a state Marshal and a locksmith looking to evict the man.The incident took place around 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 18 when the two made their way inside the apartment at 455 Hope St., to evict the man, said Assistant Chief Rich Conkli…
40-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead In Fair Haven
Somebody shot and killed a 40-year-old man in Fair Haven Wednesday night, marking the city’s fourth homicide this month. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Sgt. Scott Shumway broke that news in a late-night Wednesday email press release. He wrote that, at around 8:31 p.m., city police officers received...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Thwarts Carjacker in Shelton With Coffee
A woman threw coffee in the face of a man attempting to steal her car at a convenience store in Shelton Wednesday morning, according to police. It happened around 7:15 a.m. at Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road. One suspect jumped into the victim's car but was not able to drive...
Eyewitness News
Police post bear alert in Connecticut town
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged the public to be mindful that bears do not hibernate all winter long. The New Canaan Police Department said Wednesday that it received multiple reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road in town. The reports came in on Jan. 17 at...
Eyewitness News
Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
Shelton police say 2 men choked a car owner, then stole Mercedes
Shelton Police are investigating a carjacking outside Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road.
fox5ny.com
Victim identified after tractor-trailer plummets onto NY highway
NEW YORK - The driver of a tractor-trailer killed when the vehicle he was driving went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning has been identified. Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was killed in the crash yesterday around 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A,...
Comments / 0