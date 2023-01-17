Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Intersection Accident Involves Three Vehicles
Gerber Road Intersection Accident Causes Minor Injuries. A three-vehicle intersection accident in Sacramento caused minor injuries on January 17. The crash occurred along westbound Gerber Road at its intersection with Palmer House Drive just before 3:00 p.m. The incident involved two sedans and an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Grass Valley Results in Two Injuries
Two People Hospitalized Following Moonshine Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash north of Grass Valley ended up with two people being hospitalized on January 16. The collision occurred along Moonshine Road near Camptonville around 1:42 p.m. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), responded to the accident scene.
KCRA.com
Carjacker kills 2 women in south Sacramento collision near Florin Road, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two women are dead after a man in a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed into them, Sacramento officials said. That man, who was later found to be under the influence, was arrested while he was trying to steal another vehicle. The California Highway...
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
KCRA.com
Video shows speeding stolen SUV in Florin intersection that killed two Sacramento women
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Surveillance video from a convenience store and a homeowner put together the timeline of the violent series of events that ended with the deaths of two Sacramento women. The California Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old suspect carjacked a woman by knifepoint. Officers said while speeding...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Collision Near Auburn Hospitalizes One Person
Rollover Traps Person Inside in I-80 Single-Vehicle Collision. A single-vehicle collision in Alta, northeast of Auburn, occurred on January 17 when the car left the roadway. The accident happened around 1:38 p.m. along westbound I-80 just east of the Baxter Road off-ramp. Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene when officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered that the vehicle had exited the roadway, leaving at least one person alive but trapped inside.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Update to earlier double fatal collision; carjacking suspect arrested
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and the CHP released more information on this morning’s collision that killed two women in South Sacramento. According to authorities, a man tried to carjack a victim but the victim was able to fight him off. The suspect then was successful in stealing another car at knifepoint. The suspect then fled in the car and ran a red light striking a Nissan Leaf with the two women inside. The impact of the collision killed the two women. A Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and arrived on the scene and witnessed the suspect trying to flee the scene by attempting to carjack another person. The suspect was arrested.
You may have to drive slower on these 5 Roseville roads
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Drivers may have to slow down on five roads in Roseville if city council passes a proposed ordinance. Roseville City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending radar enforceable speed limits Wednesday. If the city council passes the second reading of the ordinance, the new speed limits would go into effect 30 days from the ruling.
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City
YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries
A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
CBS News
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A woman in her 40s is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a bike. This happened around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Bayou Way and Power Line Road, next to the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
One man fatally stabbed in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed in South Sacramento early on Friday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing took place at around 2 a.m. in a board and care facility on the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. – Video above: Double fatal collision began as robbery One of the male […]
KCRA.com
South Sacramento family frustrated after they say storm cleanup has been neglected
Days after deadly storms ripped through Northern California, many people are still dealing with the damage. One resident in a south Sacramento apartment complex said a tree limb was stuck in his home for nearly two weeks. Latrice Baker said that on Jan. 9 her father, 78-year-old Albert Baker, reported...
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
Three hospitalized after crash on Interstate 80 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Three people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crash on Interstate 80 in Sacramento. This happened Wednesday, January 18 on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue. The driver, a man in his 20's, lost control and hit the sound wall. He had to be extricated from the car, according to the Sacramento CHP. The driver, along with two women in their 20's who were passengers in the car were transported to local hospitals with moderate to major injuries. They are all expected to survive. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Collision in Carmichael Causes Minor Trauma
Intersection Multiple-Vehicle Collision Occurs on Madison Avenue. A Carmichael multiple-vehicle collision on January 15 resulted in minor trauma. The accident happened at the intersection of westbound Madison Avenue and Flagstone Street at about 2:36 p.m. and involved four to five vehicles. The intersection was blocked by the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report.
Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County
MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
KCRA.com
5 officers fired following former Sacramento man Tyre Nichols' death in Tennessee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation into the death of a former Sacramento man following a traffic stop in Tennessee has led to the termination of five police officers,the Memphis Police Department said Friday. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee said in a statement this week that...
