Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How to use Windows 11's Find My Device to help locate your lost laptop
Losing an expensive device is never a good situation to be in, and even worse if you can't find it. Thankfully, we're in an age where you can easily find it, or remotely wipe the device if needed. There are apps where, in the hope of getting your laptop back,...
TechRadar
Putting your data to good use
Discovering how best to use the vast amount of data (opens in new tab) your organization creates and collects is one of the key tenets of any organization's strategy. Although the importance of effective use of data is now far better understood than ever before, centric to effectively converting data to actionable insights is an organization-wide information lifecycle management framework. One that is failproof and comprehensive across how information is collected, used, stored and then safely disposed.
TechRadar
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories review
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories is a great start to a far more accessible future, with simply designed yet easy-to-use tech and macros that make repetitive tasks that much easier to perform. Though it can take some work to learn how to utilize those macros since there are no written instructions in the box, there are at least a wealth of online resources.
TechRadar
Microsoft hides cool experimental audio control tool in Windows 11 preview build
Microsoft is currently experimenting with a new audio control feature on Windows 11 that allows users to control the volume of multiple apps from Quick Settings. Volume Mixer, as it’s known, is currently available in Preview Build 25281 (opens in new tab) from the Dev Channel on the Windows 11 Insider Program. It’s being compared to software like Discord and EarTrumpet due to similar capabilities of adjusting volume levels for different audio sources. For example, you can keep the volume on a Skype call loud while quieting music playing on Spotify and having WhatsApp somewhere in between for notifications. It’s a level of management not currently seen as Windows 11 only currently offers universal adjustments. Users typically use third-party apps, like EarTrumpet, to gain this level of control.
TechRadar
Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks
A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
TechRadar
Pixel Fold video suggests it could trump the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a few key areas
Samsung has done well with foldable phones, but with the upcoming Google Pixel Fold it could have some serious competition, and a new video highlights the advantages Google’s debut foldable might offer. YouTuber Dave2D (opens in new tab) has got hold of a blank reference model of the phone,...
TechRadar
You can now get ChatGPT on a Linux desktop
ChatGPT is now available as an extension for your Linux laptop or desktop, but it’s early days and some things may not work as you might expect. The AI tool capable of holding back-and-forth conversations and surfacing up information that may otherwise take a long time to find online was launched in preview format to the public in November 2022, and has seen an explosion in popularity.
TechRadar
Best free antivirus in 2023
Free doesn't have to mean bad. In most cases, paying a premium for a service will often net you better features, but many of the best antivirus offerings have a free counterpart that will do the job just fine. Paying a premium for a service typically means you get more...
TechRadar
The internet of the future could download Red Dead Redemption 2 in nanoseconds
Get ready for blisteringly fast internet, folks. But don’t rush; you’ve got plenty of time to prepare for it. A team of researchers in Europe has developed a new way to transmit data (opens in new tab) at speeds that dwarf the fastest internet connections in the world - and they’ve done so using just a simple chip and light beam.
TechRadar
Hisense TVs will be all mini-LED in 2023, and Samsung needs to do the same
The mini-LED-driven “Neo QLED” TVs Samsung showed at CES 2023 were stunning to behold, and they proved the company capable of once again pushing the limits of that specific display tech. Even more impressive was its ability to do so while simultaneously improving the QD-OLED tech that made such a big splash when first introduced in 2022 for the company’s new OLED TV lineup.
TechRadar
You can now stop your PS5's mega beep from waking up the neighborhood
Have you ever wanted to play your PS5 in the dead of night, but you’re afraid of the dreaded beep waking up the entire house? You won’t have to worry anymore, as some clever gamers have discovered a way to wake the console up without the headache. It...
TechRadar
Many businesses are set to spend big to raise their security game
IT leaders are worried about the security they currently have in place to defend against cyberattacks, but are willing to splash the cash to boost their protections, new research has claimed. The fourth annual Veeam Data Protection Trends Report (opens in new tab) surveyed over 4,000 IT leaders and those...
TechRadar
The next Motorola Defy could beat the iPhone 14 at satellite communications
A good CES rule is never turn down a cool ride. Sometimes you get offered a ride in a holographic car. Other times, you get a helicopter ride into the middle of the desert to try out a new satellite technology. That’s how I found myself hovering above the Strip with Bullitt Group, about to check out technology in a pre-production model of the next Motorola Defy rugged phone that promises much better satellite communications than the iPhone 14 or even the new Qualcomm satellite platform.
TechRadar
Bitwarden snaps up Passwordless.dev
Open source password manager Bitwarden has announced its acquisition of Passwordless.dev, an API that uses cutting-edge FIDO2 WebAuthn standards. The deal is a statement of Bitwarden's intention to enhance its service with passwordless compatibility such passkeys, a central offering that Passwordless.dev helps developers create for sites and services. WebAuthn, or...
TechRadar
Finger of blame for cracked AMD GPUs points at crypto-miners, not graphics driver
AMD RX 6800 and 6900 graphics cards recently came under the spotlight after a bunch of them broke due to the GPU actually physically cracking, and we now have an apparent answer as to why this happened. This comes from KrisFix on YouTube (who runs a German repair shop that...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti could sip power – but will it be fast enough?
Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti could be less demanding in terms of wattage than the 3060 Ti, if the latest rumor proves correct – but this has compounded fears around the potential performance levels of the graphics card. This comes from well-known leaker Kopite7kimi on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be more affordable than we thought
The official launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 smartphones is less than two weeks away, but the cat may already be out of the bag when it comes to the line’s pricing. According to leaked Verizon documents posted to Reddit (opens in new tab) (H/T 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra will retail for $799.99, $999.99 and $1,199.99 in the US, respectively. For context, those figures are identical to the launch prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
TechRadar
The US State Department is in disarray after it changed its default font
The US State Department has sent shockwaves throughout its workforce after ditching Times New Roman as the font of choice in official communications. The evergreen staple has been used by the government body since 2004, but a leaked cable has revealed that this is about to change. As reported in...
TechRadar
Razer Naga V2 Pro Gaming Mouse review: chopping and changing
Razer rarely disappoints when it comes to gaming peripherals and the Naga V2 Pro is no exception. The mouse is responsive, fast, and easy to set up out of the box. The swappable button pads and RGB lighting are easy to customize with the mouse software. Overall this is a versatile mouse with a lot to offer and a simple design that doesn’t scream ‘gaming’, making it the perfect work-and-play peripheral. However, the price is steep and you can easily find cheaper options.
TechRadar
Your Wi-Fi router could spy exactly where you are in a room
Your humble Wi-Fi router (opens in new tab) signal could be used to track your movements around a room, bat style, a new report has claimed. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University recently published a report in which they detailed an experiment using ordinary off-the-shelf Wi-Fi routers to detect people’s locations, as well as their poses, in a room.
Comments / 0