ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jupiterwarcry.com

Warriors of Jupiter: Patricia Icart

Patricia Icart, AP and AICE Environmental teacher is retiring after 37 years of teaching. Since 2009, Jupiter High School has given Icart lasting memories and amazing bonds with students. Icart got her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology but realized that it wasn’t the route she wanted to pursue.
JUPITER, FL
jupiterwarcry.com

Warriors of Jupiter: Hudson Domb

Hudson Domb, a sophomore at Jupiter High, was in a major boating accident on Jan. 24, 2021 in Jupiter Fla. He suffered extreme injuries to his right leg and has been in recovery for the past year. Domb was thrown off the front off the boat while his friends were...
JUPITER, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Incredible glass sculptures at McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Beginning Jan. 20, McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’s Garden of Glass Exhibition, through April 30. Jason Gamrath is a world-renowned glass sculptor and artist from Seattle. His sculpture exhibits have drawn large crowds across the United States, Greece, Sweden, and China.
VERO BEACH, FL
beckersasc.com

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health adds 3 physicians to Digestive Disease Services Institute

Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has added three physicians to its Digestive Disease Services Institute. The new additions include gastroenterologists Roger Nathaniel Coron, MD, and Hala Al-Jiboury, MD, and colorectal surgeon Dr. Emanuela Silva Alvarenga, according to a Jan. 16 news release shared with Becker's. Cleveland Clinic Martin Health...
STUART, FL
palmbeachstate.edu

Palm Beach State College Mourns the Loss of Yvonne S. Boice, Prominent Philanthropist and Longtime Foundation Board Member

Palm Beach State College mourns the loss of Yvonne S. Boice, a beloved member of the Foundation for Palm Beach State College Board of Directors, whose light will continue to shine brightly at PBSC and throughout our communities. Yvonne passed away on Friday, January 13 at her home in Boca Raton. She was a Foundation Board Member since 2004.
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
BOCA RATON, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Dignity Food Truck to operate at Seaside Grill, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Two weeks ago we reported that renovations have delayed the reopening of the popular Seaside Grill at the beach in Jaycee Park, Vero Beach. Now, the city of Vero Beach and the new lessees of the Seaside Grill have agreed to allow The Source to operate the nonprofit’s Dignity Food Truck at the location until the restaurant can reopen.
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Officials: Boca Raton, West Palm Beach antisemitic displays during weekend are related

WEST PALM BEACH — Two acts of antisemitism that officials say are related tainted a celebratory Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood found antisemitic flyers sitting in their driveways and on their front yards. The flyers, packed into Ziploc bags, displayed what one resident described as an obscene antisemitic message. About a handful of pellets also were left in each bag, which, it is assumed, were used to weigh the bags down.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy