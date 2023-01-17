Read full article on original website
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next MorningWestland DailyPalm Beach, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Warriors of Jupiter: Patricia Icart
Patricia Icart, AP and AICE Environmental teacher is retiring after 37 years of teaching. Since 2009, Jupiter High School has given Icart lasting memories and amazing bonds with students. Icart got her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology but realized that it wasn’t the route she wanted to pursue.
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic display at FAU as the university denounces group's presence
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At an event to help students find ways to get involved onFlorida Atlantic University's campus, an antisemitic group set up a table with a banner that read, "#YeIsRight." The hashtag referencing rapper Kanye West's recent antisemitic Twitter rant. Although the tweets got the rapper kicked...
School district brings extra counselors following mass shooting in Fort Pierce
The St. Lucie County School District has partnered with the Fort Pierce Police Department to bring in advocates at any schools where there is a need following a mass shooting.
Warriors of Jupiter: Hudson Domb
Hudson Domb, a sophomore at Jupiter High, was in a major boating accident on Jan. 24, 2021 in Jupiter Fla. He suffered extreme injuries to his right leg and has been in recovery for the past year. Domb was thrown off the front off the boat while his friends were...
Beacon Debuts a New Menu
This high-end chophouse on the Jupiter waterfront is kick-starting 2023 with new culinary offerings The post Beacon Debuts a New Menu appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting
Students in St. Lucie Public Schools are receiving extra mental health and counseling support following the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Incredible glass sculptures at McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Beginning Jan. 20, McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath’s Garden of Glass Exhibition, through April 30. Jason Gamrath is a world-renowned glass sculptor and artist from Seattle. His sculpture exhibits have drawn large crowds across the United States, Greece, Sweden, and China.
Ruling disqualifies challenger, profitable West Palm Seaside Mayor one other time period
Rodney Mayo would only have to add an “r” to his last name to make him a “Mayor,” but a judge ruled Tuesday his election to that position won’t be happening in West Palm Beach this year. the court ruling ended the restaurateur’s bid to...
Cleveland Clinic Martin Health adds 3 physicians to Digestive Disease Services Institute
Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has added three physicians to its Digestive Disease Services Institute. The new additions include gastroenterologists Roger Nathaniel Coron, MD, and Hala Al-Jiboury, MD, and colorectal surgeon Dr. Emanuela Silva Alvarenga, according to a Jan. 16 news release shared with Becker's. Cleveland Clinic Martin Health...
Palm Beach State College Mourns the Loss of Yvonne S. Boice, Prominent Philanthropist and Longtime Foundation Board Member
Palm Beach State College mourns the loss of Yvonne S. Boice, a beloved member of the Foundation for Palm Beach State College Board of Directors, whose light will continue to shine brightly at PBSC and throughout our communities. Yvonne passed away on Friday, January 13 at her home in Boca Raton. She was a Foundation Board Member since 2004.
Palm Beach County School Board approves new security policy
The School District of Palm Beach County officially has a new security policy on the books. School board members on Wednesday night unanimously approved the new rules.
Lunar New Year Celebration at Blackbird Modern Asian
Usher in the Year of the Rabbit with the Jupiter restaurant's Lunar New Year’s Eve Celebration January 21 The post Lunar New Year Celebration at Blackbird Modern Asian appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
Resident opposed to Costco project 'fearful' of traffic it will bring
Supporters and those in opposition of a mixed-use Costco project slated for South Kanner Highway are reacting to the State Administration Commission's Tuesday decision to back the project.
Dignity Food Truck to operate at Seaside Grill, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Two weeks ago we reported that renovations have delayed the reopening of the popular Seaside Grill at the beach in Jaycee Park, Vero Beach. Now, the city of Vero Beach and the new lessees of the Seaside Grill have agreed to allow The Source to operate the nonprofit’s Dignity Food Truck at the location until the restaurant can reopen.
Delray Beach Market to Close and Reopen After Renovations
Florida’s largest food hall is getting an update and will reopen this summer
Officials: Boca Raton, West Palm Beach antisemitic displays during weekend are related
WEST PALM BEACH — Two acts of antisemitism that officials say are related tainted a celebratory Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood found antisemitic flyers sitting in their driveways and on their front yards. The flyers, packed into Ziploc bags, displayed what one resident described as an obscene antisemitic message. About a handful of pellets also were left in each bag, which, it is assumed, were used to weigh the bags down.
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
