A Connecticut man has been identified as the truck driver who died in a crash on I-287 in Harrison on Wednesday. State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.

HARRISON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO