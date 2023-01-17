Read full article on original website
WDTV
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
fox5ny.com
Victim identified after tractor-trailer plummets onto NY highway
NEW YORK - The driver of a tractor-trailer killed when the vehicle he was driving went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning has been identified. Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was killed in the crash yesterday around 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A,...
wajr.com
Multiple vehicle crash under investigation on I-79 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-79 southbound at mile marker 115. Unconfirmed reports indicate one vehicle could have been attempting a U-turn when the crash happened, As many as six vehicles including a semi-truck are reportedly involved.
connect-bridgeport.com
Determining Fault at Route 50, Lodgeville, Emily Drive Intersection to be Easier as City Camera in Place
Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers has been in law enforcement for a long time. And a portion of that time has been spent dealing with and investigating collisions and the Route 50, Emily Drive, Platinum Drive, Lodgeville Road intersection. As is often the case, what actually led to the collision...
Hit-Run Crash: 52-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Car At Bridgeport Intersection
A 52-year-old Bridgeport man was hit and killed by a dark green Toyota Camry which sped away and left the victim lying in the roadway.The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street. A witness to the crash tol…
connect-bridgeport.com
Tree Removal Leads to Road Closure in Bridgeport
There is currently a road closure on West Olive frin Glen Avenue to Worthington Drive that began at 8:30 a.m. City officials estimate the road will be closed until 1 p.m. The road closure is for a tree removal.
Eyewitness News
Serious injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash on I-91 in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in a four-vehicle crash that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. State police said troopers responded to a multi-car accident near exit 33. The highway reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash was reported to the Department of Transportation at 6:26...
News 12
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
A Connecticut man has been identified as the truck driver who died in a crash on I-287 in Harrison on Wednesday. State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Bridgeport
Police have identified the victim as 52-year-old Rafael Davila.
Police: Bridgeport woman struck and killed by car while walking on Route 8 in Shelton
State Police say the 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eyewitness News
Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
Police arrest Bridgeport man following 8-month shooting investigation
Police say the shooting happened in Norwalk on May 12, 2022, near North Main Street.
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
New Haven man charged with narcotics distribution after crashing minivan into DEA agents’ car
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was charged with distributing narcotics after he crashed a minivan into members of the city’s DEA task force earlier this month, according to authorities. A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Derrick Brock, of New Haven, with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine […]
connect-bridgeport.com
One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50
According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
Bridgeport police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are searching for a person accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene. Police said on Tuesday around 10:44 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. A witness said the pedestrian was […]
zip06.com
Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries
On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
‘They did mad illegal stuff’: Man shot at by East Haven police says officers should have called off chase
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man shot at by East Haven police following a chase on Interstate 95 claimed to media on Wednesday that police broke his foot. “Why was they chasing me on the highway?” Nicholas Gambardella told News 8 following a scheduled court appearance. “They were supposed to call that chase […]
WDTV
Driver, passengers walk two miles for help after crashing over embankment, police say
DRYBRANCH, W.Va (WDTV) - A man not used to driving in the snow crashed over the weekend and had to walk two miles with passengers in below freezing temperatures for help. Authorities received a call from a person at Elk Springs Resort and Fly Shop around 12:45 a.m. Sunday who said he was involved in a single-vehicle accident “somewhere on Dry Branch Rd.,” according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 307 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 26; State Deaths at 7,802
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Jan. 20) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 631,811 with an increase of 307 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
