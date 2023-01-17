ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
Victim identified after tractor-trailer plummets onto NY highway

NEW YORK - The driver of a tractor-trailer killed when the vehicle he was driving went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning has been identified. Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was killed in the crash yesterday around 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A,...
Multiple vehicle crash under investigation on I-79 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-79 southbound at mile marker 115. Unconfirmed reports indicate one vehicle could have been attempting a U-turn when the crash happened, As many as six vehicles including a semi-truck are reportedly involved.
Tree Removal Leads to Road Closure in Bridgeport

There is currently a road closure on West Olive frin Glen Avenue to Worthington Drive that began at 8:30 a.m. City officials estimate the road will be closed until 1 p.m. The road closure is for a tree removal.
Serious injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in a four-vehicle crash that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. State police said troopers responded to a multi-car accident near exit 33. The highway reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash was reported to the Department of Transportation at 6:26...
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash

A Connecticut man has been identified as the truck driver who died in a crash on I-287 in Harrison on Wednesday. State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50

According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
Bridgeport police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are searching for a person accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene. Police said on Tuesday around 10:44 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. A witness said the pedestrian was […]
Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries

On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
Driver, passengers walk two miles for help after crashing over embankment, police say

DRYBRANCH, W.Va (WDTV) - A man not used to driving in the snow crashed over the weekend and had to walk two miles with passengers in below freezing temperatures for help. Authorities received a call from a person at Elk Springs Resort and Fly Shop around 12:45 a.m. Sunday who said he was involved in a single-vehicle accident “somewhere on Dry Branch Rd.,” according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
