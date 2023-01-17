ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Four decades after crime, a husband convicted in Brighton ax murder

When 95-year-old Robert Schlosser returns to his home in rural northern Michigan, he has one pressing plan: He will have the body of his daughter, Cathleen "Cathy" Krauseneck, brought from a cemetery 50 miles outside of Detroit and have her reinterred at a family plot at his farm. His daughter...
BRIGHTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy