Annie Awards Nominations: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ & ‘Marcel The Shell’ Lead Field

By Erik Pedersen
 3 days ago
Two very different stop-motion animated films lead the way as nominations for the 50th anniversary Annie Awards were revealed today. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio from Netflix and A24’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On drew up nine and eight noms, respectively, with Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red next with seven.

See the full list of nominees in all 32 categories below.

It’s another big year for Netflix as its Pinocchio, The Sea Beast and Wendell & Wild will face off for the Best Feature prize against Turning Red DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish . Disney’s 2022 box office misses — Pixar’s Lightyear and Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World — managed only two nominations apiece.

Meanwhile, Marcel the Shell will step up in the Annies’ Indie Feature race against Charlotte; Inu-Oh; Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be; and My Father’s Dragon .

Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines led the 2022 Annies with eight wins including Best Feature. It also was up for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars as Disney films snagged three nominations with its Encanto taking the statuette .

As for the top TV categories, Bob’s Burgers, Critics Choice winner Harley Quinn, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons and Tuca & Bertie are up for Best TV/Media – Mature. The Best TV/Media – Children category will be a race among Abominable and the Invisible City, Big Nate, Moominvalley, The Owl House and We Baby Bears . None of the five was nominated last year in that category.

The Annies also have a new category this year: Best TV/Media – Limited Series. The shows vying for that inaugural prize are Baymax!, El Deafo, HouseBroken, Oni: Thunder God’s Tale and Undone .

Winners will be honored at the 50th annual Annie Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 25, at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood.

Here are all of ASIFA-Hollywood ’s nominees for the 2023 Annie Awards, spanning film, TV, video games, commercials, music videos and more:

BEST FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation

The Sea Beast
Netflix

Wendell & Wild
Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production

BEST INDIE FEATURE

Charlotte
January Films, Ltd., Balthazar Productions, and Walking the Dog

Inu-Oh
Science SARU

Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be
On Classics (Mediawan) / Bidibul Productions

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC

My Father’s Dragon
Cartoon Saloon for Netflix

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Prehistoric Planet
BBC Studios in association with Apple

Superworm
Magic Light Pictures

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

The House
Nexus Studios for Netflix

The Sandman
A Netflix Original Series / A Warner Bros. Television Production

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Amok
Boddah

Black Slide
The Hive Studio, in co-production with FlipBook Studio

Ice Merchants
COLA Animation production & Wild Stream

Love, Dad
13ka, in co-production with FAMU & nutprodukcia

The Flying Sailor
National Film Board of Canada

BEST SPONSORED

Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice
NOMINT

Minions: The Rise of Gru / The Office
Illumination

Save Ralph
Arch Model Studio

Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories
Hornet

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

Elinor Wonders Why Episode: [Rest is Best]
SHOE Ink. LLC

Gabby’s Dollhouse Episode: [Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins]
DreamWorks Animation

Rise Up, Sing Out Episode: [Name Tag]
Disney TV Animation

Spirit Rangers Episode: [Thunder Mountain]
Laughing Wild / Netflix

The Tiny Chef Show Episode: [Pancakes]

Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Abominable and the Invisible City Episode: [Everest Returns]
DreamWorks Animation

Big Nate Episode: [The Legend of the Gunting]
Nickelodeon Animation

Moominvalley
Episode: [Lonely Mountain]
Gutsy Animations

The Owl House Episode: [King’s Tide]
Disney TV Animation

We Baby Bears Episode: [The Real Crayon]
Cartoon Network Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers
Episode: [Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner]
20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment

Harley Quinn
Episode: [Batman Begins Forever]
Warner Bros. Animation

Rick and Morty Episode: [Night Family]
Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII Episode: [Treehouse of Horror XXXIII]
A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

Tuca & Bertie
Episode: [The Pain Garden]
The Tornante Company

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia]
Walt Disney Animation Studios

El Deafo
Episode: [Everybody Sounds So Weird]
Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple

HouseBroken
Episode: [Who’s Having A Merry Trashmas?]
Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

Undone
Episode: [Rectify]
Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

BEST STUDENT FILM

Au revoir Jérôme !
Student director: Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet & Chloé Farr
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

Birdsong
Student director: Michelle Cheng
Student producer: Michelle Cheng

School: California Institute of the Arts

Synchronie Passagère
Student director: Julia Le Bras-Juarez
School: Supinfocom Rubika

The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World
Student director: Damaris Zielke
Student producer: Jiayan Chen
School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

The Soloists
Student director: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Cars on the Road Episode: [Road Rumblers]
Pixar Animation Studios
Christopher Foreman, Elana Lederman, John Lockwood, Jae Jun Yi, Justin Ritter

Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling]
Blur Studio for Netflix
FX Production Company: Blur Studio
Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz

Prehistoric Planet Episode: [Coasts]
BBC Studios in association with Apple
FX Production Company: MPC

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
FX Production Company: NoneMore Productions
Peter Baynton, Raymond Pang, Martial Coulon

The House
Episode: [special production]
Nexus Studios for Netflix
FX Production Company: Nexus Studios
Germán Díez, Álvaro Alonso Lomba, Hugo Vieites Caamaño

BEST FX – FEATURE

Avatar: The Way of Water
20th Century Studios / Disney Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear
Pixar Animation Studios
FX Production Company: Pixar
Carl Kaphan, Cody Harrington, Hope Schroers, Jon Barry, Nate Skeen

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
FX Production Company: MPC
Aaron Weintraub, Warren Lawtey, Alireza Malmiri, Baptiste Malbranque, Mikhail
Donchenko

Minions: The Rise of Gru
Illumination
Frank Baradat, Simon Pate, Milan Voukassovitch, Milo Riccarand

The Sea Beast
Netflix
FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks
Spencer Lueders, Dmitriy Kolesnik, Kiel Gnebba, Oleksandr (Alex) Loboda,
Jeremy Hoey

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Entergalactic
Episode: [special production]
Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
Aziz Kocanagullari

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: [The Mighty Storm Gods]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Toshihiro Nakamura

StoryBots: Answer Time

Episode: [Taste]
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Henrique Baron

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Tim Watts

The House
Episode: [special production]
Nexus Studios for Netflix
Kecy Salangad

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios
Teresa Falcone

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios
Eric Anderson

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Tucker Barrie

The Bad Guys
DreamWorks Animation
Jorge Capote

The Bad Guys
DreamWorks Animation
Min Hong

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Company: 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford

Beast
Production Company: Universal Pictures, RVK Studios, Will Packer Productions
FX Production Company: Framestore
Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo

Finch
Production Company: Amblin Partners Apple Original Films
FX Production Company: MPC
Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger

Jurassic World Dominion
Production Company: Amblin Entertainment & Universal Pictures
FX Production Company: Industrial Light & Magic
Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally Wilson

Peacemaker
Production Company: HBO Max
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
Studio MDHR
Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna

God of War Ragnarök
Santa Monica Studio

Horizon Forbidden West
Guerrilla
Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team

Moss: Book II
Polyarc
Richard Lico

Potionomics
Voracious Games

Emily Lattanavong , Anguel Bogoev

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Amphibia
Episode: [The Hardest Thing]
Disney TV Animation
Joe Sparrow

Entergalactic
Episode: [special production]
Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
Meybis Ruiz Cruz

Love Death + Robots Episode: [Jibaro]
Blur Studio for Netflix
Alberto Mielgo

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Rebecca Chan

Spirit Rangers
Episode: [Belly of the Beast]
Laughing Wild / Netflix
Marie Delmas

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Luck
Skydance LLC
Massimiliano Narciso

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
Jesús Alonso Iglesias

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
– Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Ida Hem

The Bad Guys

DreamWorks Animation
Taylor Krahenbuhl

Wendell & Wild
Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production
Pablo Lobato

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia]
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Lissa Treiman

exception / エクセプション
Episode: [Misprint]
Studio 5 / Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. for Netflix
Yûzô Satô | サトウユーゾー

More Than I Want To Remember Episode: [short subject]
Mugeni Film LLC, MTV Entertainment Studios
Amy Bench , Maya Edelman

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Daisuke ” Dice” Tsutsumi

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
– Pixar Animation Studios
Domee Shi

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo

My Father’s Dragon
Cartoon Saloon for Netflix
Nora Twomey

Wendell & Wild
– Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production
Henry Selick

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots
Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine]
Blur Studio for Netflix
Rob Cairns

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale Episode: [Onari’s Kushi Power]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy

The Cuphead Show! Episode: [Carn-Evil]
Netflix Animation
Ego Plum

The House
Episode: [special production]
Nexus Studios for Netflix
Gustavo Santaolalla

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios

Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

Mad God
Tippett Studio
Dan Wool

The Bad Guys
DreamWorks Animation
Daniel Pemberton

The Sea Beast
Netflix
Mark Mancia, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Episode: [Echoes of Eternity]
Adult Swim
Scott Wills

Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla Episode: [short subject]
Chromosphere / Kikutowne
Jasmin Lai, Lauren Zurcher, Junyi Wu

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: [The Demon Moon Rises]
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Mike McCain

The House
Episode: [special production]
Nexus Studios for Netflix

Niklas Nilsson, Alexandra Walker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Mad God
Tippett Studio
Phil Tippett

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
Nate Wragg, Joseph Feinsilver, Claire Keane, Wayne Tsay, Naveen Selvanathan

The Bad Guys
DreamWorks Animation
Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix

The Sea Beast
Netflix
Matthias Lechner, Jung Woonyoung

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Episode: [Let You Down]
CD Projekt Red in association with Netflix
Kaneko Yoshiyuk

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Episode: [The Knight’s Code]
DreamWorks Animation
Grace Liu

Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal]
Warner Bros. Animation
Mike Ruocco

Love Death + Robots
Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine]

Blur Studio for Netflix
Emily Dean

The Cuphead Show!
Episode: [A Very Devil Christmas]
Netflix Animation
Karl Hadrika

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Minions: The Rise of Gru
Illumination
Nima Azarba

Minions: The Rise of Gru
– Illumination
Dave Feiss

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
Anthony Holden

Strange World
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jeff Snow

Strange World
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Javier Ledesma Barboll

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal]
Warner Bros. Animation
Candi Milo (character: Witch Hazel)

StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Glue]
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Fred Tatsciore (character: Bang)

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse
Episode: [special production]
Warner Bros Animation
Tara Strong (character: Harley Quinn)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Episode: [New Kids On The Block]
Disney TV Animation
Karen Malina White (character: Dijonay Jones)

Zootopia+
Episode: [The Godfather of the Bride]
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
David Bradley (character: Geppetto)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Gregory Mann (character: Pinocchio)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
Wagner Moura (character: Wolf)

The Sea Beast
Netflix
Zaris-Angel Hator (character: Maisie Brumble)

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia]
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Cirocco Dunlap

Big Nate
Episode: [The Legend of the Gunting]
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Mitch Watson, Emily Brundige, Ben Lapides, Sarah Allan

Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling]
Blur Studio for Netflix
Andrew Kevin Walker

The House
Episode: [special production]
Nexus Studios for Netflix
Enda Walsh

Tuca & Bertie
Episode: [The Pain Garden]
The Tornante Company
Lisa Hanawalt

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios
Domee Shi, Julia Cho

ETERNAL SPRING (長春)
Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc.
Jason Loftus

Inu-Oh
Science SARU
Akiko Nogi

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Amphibia Episode: [All In]
Disney TV Animation
Andrew Sorcini, Yoonah Yim, Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Louis Russell

Green Eggs and Ham
Episode: [The Sam Who Came In From The Cold]
Gulfstream Pictures/ A Stern Talking To/ A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix
Margaret Hou

Karma’s World
Episode: [Keys, The Inventor]
9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Karma’s World Entertainment for Netflix
Damien Dunne, Ultan Murphy, Emma O’Brien, Fred O’Connor, Aiden McKenna

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode: [The Stars At Night]
CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment
Andy Maxwell, Zach Lamplugh, Brandon Brocker, Paul Mazzotta

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Daniel Budin

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear
Pixar
Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red
Pixar Animation Studios
Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Dreamworks Animation
James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody

The Sea Beast
Netflix
Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz

