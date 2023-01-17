Read full article on original website
PSC Approves Change In Evergy Missouri West DSIM Charge
It is rare that you hear about your monthly bills becoming cheaper, but thanks to a new approved filing from the Missouri Public Service Commission Evergy Missouri West customers will see a small decrease in their monthly electric bills. The Public Service Commission has approved the filing which will adjust...
State Rep. Doug Richey Files Legislation to Provide Tax Relief to Expecting Parents
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Representative Doug Richey wants to extend the tax break for dependents to parents who are expecting a child. Richey filed legislation to allow the state’s existing tax deduction for dependents to also apply to pre-born children. Under current Missouri law, a taxpayer may...
Parson’s Budget Proposal Includes $15 Million to Create Rural MO Hospital Hubs
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
Governor Mike Parson Has Signed an Executive Order to Create a Master Plan On Aging
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Governor Proposes to Put $25 Million Into Efforts to Address Global Chip Shortage
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri could invest 25-million-dollars to help address a global semiconductor microchip shortage. The supply chain chip shortage has affected many industries, including electronics and automotive. Governor Mike Parson has proposed the funding in his 50.5-billion-dollar budget proposal for the next state budget year. The governor says the...
Governor Presents Education Funding And Objections In State Of State Address
Missouri Governor Mike Parson detailed some of his objectives regarding education and the money which will be spent towards those objectives in budget recommendations made before Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday in Jefferson City during his State of the State Address. Governor Parson proposed $117 million dollars to fully fund Missouri’s...
Missouri December Jobs Report Released
Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up by one-tenth of a percentage point from November to December as the state’s non-farm payroll employment decreased by 5,000 jobs. Private industry employment decreased by 5,300 jobs and government employment increased by 300 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was...
Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Funds Available
The Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety now has grant funding available through its Community Outreach Funding program. The program helps local organizations, schools, and agencies fund outreach projects or events emphasizing highway traffic and safety. Funding is limited and provided on a first-come basis through May 31. The Northwest...
Republican and Democratic Leaders Comment On Sports Betting
Missouri State Capitol. Photo by Office of Administration, Commissioner's Office. (MISSOURINET) – One issue that Governor Mike Parson did NOT mention in Wednesday’s State of the State Address is sports betting. It fell just short of passage last year. Cindy O’Laughlin, Republican leader in the Missouri Senate, is...
Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade Pleased with What Republican Gov. Parson Said During Address, But ‘More Needed’
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
Vets Press Legislation to Boost Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
(Radio Iowa) Veterans groups are urging lawmakers to find more money for a state fund that helps low income veterans cover unexpected expenses. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs chair Elizabeth Ledvina spoke at Wednesday’s Iowa Veterans Day ceremony at the Capitol. “Update the Veterans Trust Fund…to meet needs in...
Iowa House May Debate ‘School Choice’ Plan as Early as Monday
(Radio Iowa) Governor Kim Reynolds’ new plan to let the parents of private school students apply for state funds to cover tuition and other expenses is speeding thru the legislature. It cleared Republican-led committees in the House AND Senate Wednesday and a bill is eligible for debate in the House as early as Monday. Republican Representative John Wills of Spirit Lake says the concept has been adequately discussed.
Inmate Death Reported This Morning at Area Correctional Center
The Missouri State Department of Corrections is reporting an inmate death at a Saint Joseph correctional center. A press release says authorities pronounced 59-year-old offender Jerry McGinnis dead at 9:15 this morning at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center. McGinnis was serving a pair of seven-year sentences for possession...
Inductees Named for Iowa’s Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Museum. Photo by Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association. (Radio Iowa) This year’s inductees into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame are being announced. Association president Ralph Kluseman of Dubuque says this year’s crop of honorees is nothing short of outstanding.
St. Joe PD Investigating Suspicious Death
The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating what is being described as a suspicious death Wednesday. According to authorities officers were called to a disturbance residence at 2410 south 20th Street in St. Joseph just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. Upon arrival EMS was treating a 59-year-old male that was that was ultimately pronounced deceased.
St Joseph Police Department Has Man in Custody Who Tried to Flee From an Arrest Wednesday
(ST JOSEPH) – The St Joseph Police Department arrested a 34-year-old man and took him into custody following him trying to flee from an arrest and crashing early Wednesday. Around 1 A.M. he fled from police at a high rate of speed and drifted off the roadway, then crashed into a pole where King Hill Avenue and Lake Avenue intersect.
Thomas “T.” Dale
Farewell services and public livestream for 75-year-old Thomas “T.” Dale of St. Joseph will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Mora Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
