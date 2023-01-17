Read full article on original website
penncapital-star.com
Allegheny Co. DA hopeful Dugan calls for more collaborative, preventative approach to public safety
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County’s chief public defender wants to switch sides. Matt Dugan, who has spent the bulk of his career climbing the ranks in the county’s public defense office, has said he’ll challenge District Attorney Stephen Zappala in this spring’s Democratic primary. Dugan, 43,...
penncapital-star.com
Shapiro names top deputy Michelle Henry to finish his term in the attorney general’s office
Gov. Josh Shapiro has tapped a veteran prosecutor who served as his first deputy in the attorney general’s office to complete his term as Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official. Michelle Henry joined the attorney general’s office when Shapiro took office in 2017 and served as acting attorney general...
penncapital-star.com
Pa.’s unemployment rate dropped to a record low of 3.9% in December
Pennsylvania’s unemployment dropped to a record low of 3.9% in December, according to state data released on Friday. The commonwealth’s December 2022 unemployment rate is 1.6 percentage points below its December 2021 unemployment rate, data released by the state Department of Labor and Industry showed. “Pennsylvania’s new record...
